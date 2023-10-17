Amplitude Brings Full Power of Digital Analytics to Every Team for Less

Company introduces self-service “Plus” plan with Analytics, CDP and feature-management capabilities at just $49 per month

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced the launch of Amplitude Plus, a new self-service offering that puts more capabilities from its platform into the hands of more teams at a lower cost. With Plus, businesses of all sizes gain access to the most powerful features of Amplitude’s Digital Analytics Platform to deliver better digital experiences and drive better outcomes.





Acquiring, retaining, and monetizing customers is critical for early-stage companies looking to scale. However, many teams cannot afford the full stack of tools they need to understand what their customers love, where they get stuck, and what keeps them coming back. The Plus plan levels the playing field by putting the full breadth of the Amplitude platform into the hands of every organization at an affordable price.

Starting at just $49 per month for up to 300,000 monthly tracked users (MTU), Plus includes Amplitude Analytics’ capabilities, powerful audience-management tools within its Customer Data Platform, as well as A/B testing, feature flagging and other feature-management tools previously only available in Experiment. The Plus plan is truly self-service – people can sign up online and get started immediately.

“We’ve heard the feedback that the pricing models for data analytics are broken. For the category as a whole, it’s clear that event-based approaches can get expensive fast, pricing isn’t transparent, and the jump from free to paid is often steep,” said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude. “With the Plus plan, we’re changing all that. We’re the first company to offer the best of our digital analytics platform in a self-serve way. It’s available at the best price on the market. And we’re making it super-simple to get up and running quickly.”

The launch of Plus comes on the heels of an enhanced onboarding process to make it easier and faster for teams to get value from Amplitude. This includes:

Taxonomy templates and event recommendations that make it easy to instrument data.

Industry-specific starter templates that quickly surface product insights and guide users to more complex questions.

Amplitude Academy offers flexible, self-paced learning, along with the Cohort community where industry peers share product and growth insights.

Learn more about Plus on the Amplitude blog. Get started today.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. More than 2,300 customers, including Atlassian, Jersey Mike’s, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2023 Fall Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

