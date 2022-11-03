Amplitude Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $61.6 million, up 35% year-over-year

Current Remaining Performance Obligations of $183.9 million, up 46% year-over-year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“ Amplitude helps companies build amazing products, drive growth, and win their categories,” said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude. “ New business performance in the quarter was exceptional. It was our highest quarter for new land bookings in Amplitude’s history. Our market is early and growing, and I’m confident we’re making the right investments in product and go-to-market to win in the long-term.”

2021 Y/Y Change Revenue $61.6 $45.5 35% Remaining Performance Obligations $248.1 $152.0 63% Current Remaining Performance Obligations $183.9 $125.9 46% GAAP Loss from Operations $(24.2) $(36.8) $12.6 Non-GAAP Loss from Operations $(4.9) $(2.3) $(2.6) GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.20) $(0.93) $0.73 Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.03) $(0.05) $0.02 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $(3.1) $(15.1) $12.0 Free Cash Flow $(3.9) $(15.8) $11.9

Non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per share exclude expenses related to stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and non-recurring costs, such as costs related to the direct listing of our Class A common stock (the “Direct Listing”). Direct listing costs, which were $16.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, did not recur in the third quarter of 2022. Stock-based compensation expense and employer-related payroll taxes were $18.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $17.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by increases in employee headcount. Free cash flow is GAAP net cash used in operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained in the tables below.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Number of paying customers grew 35% year-over-year to 1,913.

Dollar-based net retention rate was 123% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 121% as of September 30, 2021.

Amplitude hired Tifenn Dano Kwan as Chief Marketing Officer.

The G2 Fall 2022 Report ranked Amplitude as the #1 product analytics solution for the ninth quarter in a row, #1 in mobile analytics for the fourth quarter in a row, and #3 in digital analytics for the seventh quarter in a row.

Amplitude was identified as an Insights & Analytics category leader in Snowflake’s inaugural “Modern Marketing Data Stack” report.

Financial Outlook:

The fourth quarter and full year 2022 outlook information provided below is based on Amplitude’s current estimates and is not a guarantee of future performance. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause Amplitude’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

For the fourth quarter and full year 2022, the Company expects:

Fourth Quarter 2022 Full Year 2022 Revenue $62.5 – $64.5 million $235 – $237 million Non-GAAP Operating Margin (10%) – (11%) (11%) – (12%) Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.03) – $(0.04) $(0.21) – $(0.22) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 113.3 million 111.6 million

An outlook for GAAP loss from operations, GAAP operating margin, GAAP net loss per share and a reconciliation of expected non-GAAP loss from operations to GAAP loss from operations, expected non-GAAP operating margin to GAAP operating margin, and expected non-GAAP net loss per share to GAAP net loss per share have not been provided as the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP loss from operations, GAAP operating margin, and GAAP net loss per share cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as the number and value of awards granted that are not currently ascertainable, and the non-GAAP adjustment for amortization of acquired intangible assets depends on the timing and value of intangible assets acquired that cannot be accurately forecasted.

Conference Call Information:

Amplitude will host a live video webcast to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as the financial outlook for its fourth quarter and full year 2022 today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time / 5:00 PM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the webcast, earnings press release, and investor presentation on the events section of Amplitude’s investor relations website at investors.amplitude.com. A replay will be available in the same location a few hours after the conclusion of the live webcast.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, the Company’s growth strategy and business aspirations and its market position and market opportunity. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or phrases or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s industry as well as certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company’s control. These statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including risks related to: the Company’s limited operating history and rapid growth over the last several years, which makes it difficult to forecast the Company’s future results of operations; the Company’s history of losses; any decline in the Company’s customer retention or expansion of its commercial relationships with existing customers or an inability to attract new customers; expected fluctuations in the Company’s financial results, making it difficult to project future results; the Company’s focus on sales to larger organizations and potentially increased dependency on those relationships, which may increase the variability of the Company’s sales cycles and results of operations; downturns or upturns in new sales, which may not be immediately reflected in the Company’s results of operations and may be difficult to discern; unfavorable conditions in the Company’s industry or the global economy, or reductions in information technology spending, which could limit the Company’s ability to grow its business; the market for SaaS applications, which may develop more slowly than the Company expects or decline; the Company’s intellectual property rights, which may not protect its business or provide the Company with a competitive advantage; and evolving privacy and other data-related laws. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are or will be included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the reports and other documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q being filed at or around the date hereof. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial results with other companies in the industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under GAAP. For example, other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. In addition, free cash flow does not reflect the Company’s future contractual commitments and the total increase or decrease of its cash balance for a given period.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Loss from Operations, Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Loss, and Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share.

The Company defines these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and non-recurring costs, such as costs related to the Direct Listing. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of its non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. The Company excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense, related to business combinations from certain of its non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses are related to business combinations and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company’s business. Although the Company excludes these expenses from certain non-GAAP financial measures, the revenue from acquired companies subsequent to the date of acquisition is reflected in these measures and the acquired intangible assets contribute to the Company’s revenue generation. The Company excludes non-recurring costs from certain of its non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses do not repeat period over period and are not reflective of the ongoing operation of the Company’s business.

The Company uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share in conjunction with its traditional GAAP measures to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. The Company believes that these measures provide its management, board of directors, and investors consistency and comparability with its past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by total revenue. The Company believes that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provides its management, board of directors, and investors with information about its future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of its balance sheet and further invest in its business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Definitions of Business Metrics:

Dollar-based net retention rate

The Company calculates dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) from the cohort of all customers as of 12 months prior to such period-end (the “Prior Period ARR”). The Company then calculates the ARR from these same customers as of the current period-end (the “Current Period ARR”). Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of contraction or attrition over the last 12 months, but excludes ARR from new customers as well as any overage charges in the current period. The Company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the point-in-time dollar-based net retention rate. The Company then calculates the weighted-average of the trailing 12-month point-in-time dollar-based net retention rates, to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate.

The Company defines ARR as the annual recurring revenue of subscription agreements at a point in time based on the terms of customers’ contracts. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent the Company’s GAAP revenue on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates. ARR is not intended to be a replacement for or forecast of revenue.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform. More than 1,900 customers, including Atlassian, Chick-fil-A, Marks & Spencer, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. When teams understand how people are using their product, they can deliver better product experiences. With Amplitude, teams can understand what product features are working, where users are getting stuck, and what actions lead to the right outcomes. Nothing is more critical to driving revenue growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2022 Fall Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

AMPLITUDE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 247,248 $ 307,445 Accounts receivable, net 31,384 20,444 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,909 19,116 Deferred commissions, current 10,526 8,112 Total current assets 309,067 355,117 Marketable securities, noncurrent 59,348 — Property and equipment, net 8,773 4,832 Intangible assets, net 2,595 3,554 Goodwill 4,073 4,073 Restricted cash, noncurrent 852 850 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 25,747 20,573 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,053 — Other noncurrent assets 7,753 11,389 Total assets $ 428,261 $ 400,388 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,493 $ 3,363 Accrued expenses 25,571 17,936 Deferred revenue 95,460 69,294 Total current liabilities 123,524 90,593 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 7,741 — Noncurrent liabilities 1,960 3,247 Total liabilities 133,225 93,840 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 544,738 486,354 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (580 ) — Accumulated deficit (249,123 ) (179,807 ) Total stockholders’ equity 295,036 306,548 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 428,261 $ 400,388

AMPLITUDE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 61,614 $ 45,473 $ 172,809 $ 117,837 Cost of revenue (1) 18,076 13,982 51,199 36,372 Gross profit 43,538 31,491 121,610 81,465 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 21,590 18,493 58,397 34,022 Sales and marketing (1) 32,528 22,199 94,793 59,009 General and administrative (1) 13,610 27,567 39,184 41,098 Total operating expenses 67,728 68,259 192,374 134,129 Loss from operations (24,190 ) (36,768 ) (70,764 ) (52,664 ) Other income, net 1,442 123 1,821 143 Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (22,748 ) (36,645 ) (68,943 ) (52,521 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (204 ) (86 ) 389 560 Net loss $ (22,544 ) $ (36,559 ) $ (69,332 ) $ (53,081 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (1.64 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share: Basic and diluted 112,016 39,301 110,876 32,362 (1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 1,793 $ 425 $ 4,385 $ 909 Research and development 7,486 7,390 19,153 9,454 Sales and marketing 5,029 2,312 11,474 4,001 General and administrative 4,184 4,412 11,819 5,773 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 18,492 $ 14,539 $ 46,831 $ 20,137

AMPLITUDE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (22,544 ) $ (36,559 ) $ (69,332 ) $ (53,081 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,316 873 3,226 2,210 Stock-based compensation expense 18,492 14,541 46,831 20,137 Other (157 ) 250 (62 ) 663 Non-cash operating lease costs 969 — 2,758 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,347 ) 2,416 (10,890 ) (5,389 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,131 ) (6,843 ) (793 ) (11,931 ) Deferred commissions (2,693 ) (1,154 ) (7,588 ) (6,671 ) Other noncurrent assets 1,696 (835 ) 3,636 (3,526 ) Accounts payable 1,418 (501 ) (1,173 ) (1,200 ) Accrued expenses 6,855 2,319 8,923 7,546 Deferred revenue (2,907 ) 10,407 26,166 30,633 Operating lease liabilities (1,106 ) — (2,488 ) — Net cash used in operating activities (3,139 ) (15,086 ) (786 ) (20,609 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of marketable securities (59,712 ) — (59,712 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (487 ) (302 ) (3,012 ) (957 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (260 ) (394 ) (1,523 ) (1,125 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (394 ) (1 ) (394 ) 1,724 Net cash used in investing activities (60,853 ) (697 ) (64,641 ) (358 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net — 26,500 — 199,802 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,044 10,623 6,209 16,634 Cash received for tax withholding obligations on equity award settlements 4,031 105,499 14,026 106,919 Cash paid for tax withholding obligations on equity award settlements (3,856 ) (100,136 ) (14,988 ) (101,556 ) Repurchase of unvested stock options (2 ) (1 ) (15 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,217 42,485 5,232 221,798 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (62,775 ) 26,702 (60,195 ) 200,831 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 310,875 292,992 308,295 118,863 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 248,100 $ 319,694 $ 248,100 $ 319,694

AMPLITUDE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 43,538 $ 31,491 $ 121,610 $ 81,465 Plus: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 1,793 426 4,384 909 Plus: amortization of acquired intangible assets 534 500 1,517 1,151 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 45,865 $ 32,417 $ 127,511 $ 83,525 GAAP gross margin 70.7 % 69.3 % 70.4 % 69.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3.7 % 2.0 % 3.4 % 1.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin 74.4 % 71.3 % 73.8 % 70.9 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 21,590 $ 18,493 $ 58,397 $ 34,022 Less: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (7,646 ) (9,894 ) (19,661 ) (12,023 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 13,944 $ 8,599 $ 38,736 $ 21,999 GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 35.0 % 40.7 % 33.8 % 28.9 % Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 22.6 % 18.9 % 22.4 % 18.7 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 32,528 $ 22,199 $ 94,793 $ 59,009 Less: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (5,126 ) (2,835 ) (11,626 ) (4,544 ) Less: direct listing expenses — — — (13 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 27,402 $ 19,364 $ 83,167 $ 54,452 GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 52.8 % 48.8 % 54.9 % 50.1 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 44.5 % 42.6 % 48.1 % 46.2 % GAAP general and administrative $ 13,610 $ 27,567 $ 39,184 $ 41,098 Less: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (4,228 ) (4,776 ) (11,988 ) (6,169 ) Less: direct listing expenses — (16,052 ) — (18,178 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 9,382 $ 6,739 $ 27,196 $ 16,751 GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 22.1 % 60.6 % 22.7 % 34.9 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 15.2 % 14.8 % 15.7 % 14.2 % Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin GAAP loss from operations $ (24,190 ) $ (36,768 ) $ (70,764 ) $ (52,664 ) Plus: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 18,793 17,931 47,659 23,645 Plus: amortization of acquired intangible assets 534 500 1,517 1,151 Plus: direct listing expenses — 16,052 — 18,191 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (4,863 ) $ (2,285 ) $ (21,588 ) $ (9,677 ) GAAP operating margin (39.3 %) (80.9 %) (40.9 %) (44.7 %) Non-GAAP adjustments 31.4 % 75.8 % 28.5 % 36.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin (7.9 %) (5.0 %) (12.5 %) (8.2 %) Reconciliation of net loss GAAP net loss $ (22,544 ) $ (36,559 ) $ (69,332 ) $ (53,081 ) Plus: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 18,793 17,931 47,659 23,645 Plus: amortization of acquired intangible assets 534 500 1,517 1,151 Plus: direct listing expenses — 16,052 — 18,191 Non-GAAP net loss $ (3,217 ) $ (2,076 ) $ (20,156 ) $ (10,094 ) Reconciliation of net loss per share GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (1.64 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.17 0.88 0.44 1.33 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted-average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 112,016 39,301 110,876 32,362 Note: Certain figures may not sum due to rounding

