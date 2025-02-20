Amplitude Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Annual Recurring Revenue was $312 million, up 11% year-over-year

Remaining performance obligations of $308.6 million, up 29% year-over-year

Fourth quarter revenue of $78.1 million, up 9% year-over-year

Fourth quarter Cash Flow from Operations of $3.2 million and Free Cash Flow of $1.5 million

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the leading digital analytics platform, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

" Amplitude closed 2024 strong. Our platform strategy is resonating with customers, and we're making great progress with enterprises," said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude. " Every company needs three things: data they can trust, an understanding of what customers are doing in the product, and ways to take action. This is exactly what Amplitude delivers in one integrated platform."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights: (in millions, except per share and percentage amounts) Fourth

Quarter 2024 Fourth

Quarter 2023 Y/Y

Change Annual Recurring Revenue $312 $281 11% Revenue $78.1 $71.4 9% GAAP Loss from Operations $(35.5) $(21.5) $(14.0) Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations $0.2 $2.3 $(2.1) GAAP Net Loss Per Share, Basic and Diluted $(0.26) $(0.16) $(0.10) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share, Diluted $0.02 $0.04 $(0.02) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $3.2 $2.3 $0.9 Free Cash Flow $1.5 $1.5 $0.0

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights: (in millions, except per share and percentage amounts) FY 2024 FY 2023 Y/Y Change Annual Recurring Revenue $312 $281 11% Revenue $299.3 $276.3 8% GAAP Loss from Operations $(107.4) $(102.5) $(4.9) Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations $(4.0) $(3.5) $(0.5) GAAP Net Loss Per Share, Basic and Diluted $(0.76) $(0.77) $0.01 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share, Diluted $0.06 $0.06 $0.00 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $18.5 $25.6 $(7.1) Free Cash Flow $11.7 $22.4 $(10.7)

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share exclude expenses related to stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and non-recurring costs such as restructuring and other related charges. Stock-based compensation expense, exclusive of those related to our restructuring, and the related employer payroll taxes were $35.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $23.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $102.6 million in the full year 2024 compared to $89.5 million in the full year 2023. Free cash flow is GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained in the tables below.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Annual Recurring Revenue was $312 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year and an increase of $13 million compared to the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP Net Loss per share was $0.26, based on 127.8 million shares, compared to a loss of $0.16 per share, based on 119.2 million shares, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Net Income per share was $0.02, based on 135.7 million diluted shares, compared to $0.04 per share, based on 129.2 million diluted shares, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cash Flow from Operations was $3.2 million, a $0.9 million increase year-over-year.

Free Cash Flow was $1.5 million with no change year-over-year.

Number of customers greater than $100,000 in ARR increased to 591, or 16% year-over-year growth.

Acquired Command AI and released Guides and Surveys to make in-product guidance more timely, personalized, and effective.

Awarded 2024 AWS Partner of the Year for Innovation in Digital Experiences.

Financial Outlook:

The first quarter and full year 2025 outlook information provided below is based on Amplitude’s current estimates and is not a guarantee of future performance. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause Amplitude’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

For the first quarter and full year 2025, the Company expects:

First Quarter 2025 Full Year 2025 Revenue $78.5 - $80.5 million $324.8 - $330.8 million Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $(5.5) - $(3.5) million $(3.5) - $4.5 million Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share, Diluted $(0.03) - $(0.01) $0.05 - $0.10 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 130.0 million, basic 142.1 million, diluted

An outlook for GAAP income (loss) from operations, GAAP net income (loss), GAAP net income (loss) per share and a reconciliation of expected non-GAAP income (loss) from operations to GAAP income (loss) from operations, expected non-GAAP net income (loss) to GAAP net income (loss), and expected non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to GAAP net income (loss) per share have not been provided as the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP income (loss) from operations, GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) per share cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as the number and value of awards granted that are not currently ascertainable, and the non-GAAP adjustment for amortization of acquired intangible assets depends on the timing and value of intangible assets acquired that cannot be accurately forecasted.

Conference Call Information:

Amplitude will host a live video webcast to discuss its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as well as the financial outlook for its first quarter and full year 2025 today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time / 5:00 PM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the webcast, earnings press release, and investor presentation on the events section of Amplitude’s investor relations website at investors.amplitude.com. A replay will be available in the same location a few hours after the conclusion of the live webcast.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains express and implied "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025, the Company’s growth strategy and business aspirations and its market position and market opportunity. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or phrases or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s industry as well as certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company’s control. These statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including risks related to: the Company’s limited operating history and rapid growth over the last several years, which makes it difficult to forecast the Company’s future results of operations; the Company’s history of losses; any decline in the Company’s customer retention or expansion of its commercial relationships with existing customers or an inability to attract new customers; expected fluctuations in the Company’s financial results, making it difficult to project future results; the Company’s focus on sales to larger organizations and potentially increased dependency on those relationships, which may increase the variability of the Company’s sales cycles and results of operations; downturns or upturns in new sales, which may not be immediately reflected in the Company’s results of operations and may be difficult to discern; unfavorable conditions in the Company’s industry or the global economy, or reductions in information technology spending, which could limit the Company’s ability to grow its business; the market for SaaS applications, which may develop more slowly than the Company expects or decline; the Company’s intellectual property rights, which may not protect its business or provide the Company with a competitive advantage; and evolving privacy and other data-related laws; and the impact of sanctions related to Russia on the Company’s ability to collect receivables. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are or will be included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the reports and other documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K being filed at or around the date hereof. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial results with other companies in the industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under GAAP. For example, other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. In addition, free cash flow does not reflect the Company’s future contractual commitments and the total increase or decrease of its cash balance for a given period.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations, Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share.

The Company defines these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and non-recurring costs such as restructuring and other related charges. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of its non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. The Company excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense, related to business combinations from certain of its non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses are related to business combinations and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company’s business. Although the Company excludes these expenses from certain non-GAAP financial measures, the revenue from acquired companies subsequent to the date of acquisition is reflected in these measures and the acquired intangible assets contribute to the Company’s revenue generation. The Company excludes non-recurring costs from certain of its non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses do not repeat period over period and are not reflective of the ongoing operation of the Company’s business.

The Company uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share in conjunction with its traditional GAAP measures to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. The Company believes that these measures provide its management, board of directors, and investors consistency and comparability with its past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by total revenue. The Company believes that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide its management, board of directors, and investors with information about its future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of its balance sheet and further invest in its business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Definitions of Business Metrics:

Annual Recurring Revenue

The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as the annual recurring revenue of subscription agreements at a point in time based on the terms of customers’ contracts, including certain premium services that are subject to contractual subscription terms and Plus customers that we expect to recur. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent the Company’s GAAP revenue on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates. ARR is also not intended to be a forecast of revenue.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate

The Company calculates dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all customers as of 12 months prior to such period-end (the “Prior Period ARR”). The Company then calculates the ARR from these same customers as of the current period-end (the “Current Period ARR”). Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of contraction or attrition over the last 12 months, but excludes ARR from new customers as well as any overage charges in the current period. The Company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate ("NRR"). The Company then calculates the weighted average of the trailing 12-month dollar-based net retention rates, to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate (“NRR (TTM)”).

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. Over 3,800 customers, including Atlassian, NBCUniversal, Under Armour, Shopify, and Jersey Mike’s, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s Winter 2024 Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

AMPLITUDE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,678 $ 248,491 Restricted cash, current 881 — Marketable securities, current 69,419 73,909 Accounts receivable, net 26,346 29,496 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,353 16,624 Deferred commissions, current 14,954 11,444 Total current assets 303,631 379,964 Marketable securities, noncurrent 57,242 — Property and equipment, net 16,333 10,068 Intangible assets, net 4,364 609 Goodwill 24,370 4,073 Restricted cash, noncurrent — 869 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 27,697 26,942 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,286 6,856 Other noncurrent assets 6,988 4,303 Total assets $ 445,911 $ 433,684 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 991 $ 3,063 Accrued expenses 33,851 26,657 Deferred revenue 109,671 102,573 Total current liabilities 144,513 132,293 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 1,772 3,604 Noncurrent liabilities 3,070 3,034 Total liabilities 149,355 138,931 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 754,398 658,463 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6 (181 ) Accumulated deficit (457,849 ) (363,530 ) Total stockholders’ equity 296,556 294,753 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 445,911 $ 433,684

AMPLITUDE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 78,131 $ 71,403 $ 299,272 $ 276,284 Cost of revenue (1) 19,806 18,265 76,924 71,923 Gross profit 58,325 53,138 222,348 204,361 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) $ 34,430 $ 22,198 $ 97,565 $ 90,138 Sales and marketing (1) 42,482 37,780 168,306 153,714 General and administrative (1) 16,918 14,749 63,860 54,887 Restructuring and other related charges (1) — (52 ) — 8,142 Total operating expenses 93,830 74,675 329,731 306,881 Loss from operations (35,505 ) (21,537 ) (107,383 ) (102,520 ) Other income (expense), net 3,333 3,537 14,855 13,426 Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (32,172 ) (18,000 ) (92,528 ) (89,094 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 418 543 1,791 1,269 Net loss $ (32,590 ) $ (18,543 ) $ (94,319 ) $ (90,363 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (0.77 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share: Basic and diluted 127,759 119,246 123,900 116,938 (1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cost of revenue $ 1,891 $ 1,874 $ 6,472 $ 7,300 Research and development 20,316 9,470 44,421 36,643 Sales and marketing 8,268 7,727 32,119 29,404 General and administrative 4,630 4,209 17,007 14,085 Restructuring and other related charges — — — 853 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 35,105 $ 23,280 $ 100,019 $ 88,285

AMPLITUDE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (32,590 ) $ (18,543 ) $ (94,319 ) $ (90,363 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,970 1,420 6,107 5,620 Stock-based compensation expense 35,105 23,280 100,019 88,285 Other 316 633 283 (301 ) Non-cash operating lease costs 1,038 969 3,985 3,917 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,908 2,328 2,205 (8,448 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,911 3,076 (2,324 ) 3,711 Deferred commissions (2,047 ) (976 ) (4,264 ) (1,670 ) Other noncurrent assets 450 263 (3,181 ) 2,050 Accounts payable (1,680 ) (3,256 ) (1,987 ) 2,498 Accrued expenses (77 ) 793 10,516 11,873 Deferred revenue (5,979 ) (6,447 ) 6,354 12,580 Operating lease liabilities (1,169 ) (1,219 ) (4,888 ) (4,122 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,156 2,321 18,506 25,630 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities: Cash received from maturities of marketable securities 2,500 12,500 93,750 12,500 Purchase of marketable securities (127,918 ) — (146,270 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (746 ) (284 ) (1,725 ) (1,279 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (883 ) (555 ) (5,053 ) (1,904 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (16,068 ) — (16,068 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (143,115 ) 11,661 (75,366 ) 9,317 Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 903 1,050 6,506 4,619 Cash received for tax withholding obligations on equity award settlements 355 397 4,578 13,427 Cash paid for tax withholding obligations on equity award settlements (7,066 ) (5,459 ) (31,025 ) (22,334 ) Repurchase of unvested stock options — — — (648 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,808 ) (4,012 ) (19,941 ) (4,936 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (145,767 ) 9,970 (76,801 ) 30,011 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 318,326 239,390 249,360 219,349 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 172,559 $ 249,360 $ 172,559 $ 249,360

AMPLITUDE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 58,325 $ 53,138 $ 222,348 $ 204,361 Plus: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 1,891 1,874 6,472 7,300 Plus: amortization of acquired intangible assets 158 273 490 1,238 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 60,374 $ 55,285 $ 229,310 $ 212,899 GAAP gross margin 74.7 % 74.4 % 74.3 % 74.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2.6 % 3.0 % 2.3 % 3.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 77.3 % 77.4 % 76.6 % 77.1 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 34,430 $ 22,198 $ 97,565 $ 90,138 Less: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (20,479 ) (9,591 ) (45,644 ) (37,519 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 13,951 $ 12,607 $ 51,921 $ 52,619 GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 44.1 % 31.1 % 32.6 % 32.6 % Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 17.9 % 17.7 % 17.3 % 19.0 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 42,482 $ 37,780 $ 168,306 $ 153,714 Less: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (8,394 ) (7,854 ) (33,015 ) (30,206 ) Less: amortization of acquired intangible assets (113 ) (44 ) (244 ) (175 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 33,975 $ 29,882 $ 135,047 $ 123,333 GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 54.4 % 52.9 % 56.2 % 55.6 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 43.5 % 41.8 % 45.1 % 44.6 % GAAP general and administrative $ 16,918 $ 14,749 $ 63,860 $ 54,887 Less: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (4,709 ) (4,270 ) (17,514 ) (14,447 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 12,209 $ 10,479 $ 46,346 $ 40,440 GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 21.7 % 20.7 % 21.3 % 19.9 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 15.6 % 14.7 % 15.5 % 14.6 % Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin GAAP loss from operations $ (35,505 ) $ (21,537 ) $ (107,383 ) $ (102,520 ) Plus: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 35,473 23,589 102,645 89,472 Plus: amortization of acquired intangible assets 271 317 734 1,413 Plus: restructuring and other related charges — (52 ) — 8,142 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 239 $ 2,317 $ (4,004 ) $ (3,493 ) GAAP operating margin (45.4 %) (30.2 %) (35.9 %) (37.1 %) Non-GAAP adjustments 45.7 % 33.4 % 34.5 % 35.8 % Non-GAAP operating margin 0.3 % 3.2 % (1.3 %) (1.3 %) Reconciliation of net income (loss) GAAP net income (loss) $ (32,590 ) $ (18,543 ) $ (94,319 ) $ (90,363 ) Plus: stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 35,473 23,589 102,645 89,472 Plus: amortization of acquired intangible assets 271 317 734 1,413 Plus: restructuring and other related charges — (52 ) — 8,142 Less: income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (152 ) (578 ) (571 ) (708 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,002 $ 4,733 $ 8,489 $ 7,956 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.26 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (0.77 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) 0.28 0.20 0.83 0.84 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation, basic 127,759 119,246 123,900 116,938 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation, diluted(1) 135,714 129,158 131,973 127,364 Note: Certain figures may not sum due to rounding (1) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the weighted average shares used in the GAAP per share calculation excludes 8.0 million shares, 8.1 million shares, 9.9 million shares, and 10.4 million shares, respectively, as the effect is anti-dilutive in the period.

Investor Relations

John Streppa

ir@amplitude.com



Media Contact

Darah Easton

press@amplitude.com