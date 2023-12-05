Amplify Science earns an “all-green” rating from EdReports

Curriculum receives the distinction for science instruction across grades K–5 after previously receiving the distinction for grades 6-8

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, announced today that Amplify Science for grades K-5 earned an “all-green” evaluation from EdReports. Green ratings indicate that a curriculum meets expectations for every evaluation gateway of the EdReports review. The Amplify Science program for middle school grades (6-8) had already earned this rating as part of EdReports’ review of science curriculum in 2019.





Amplify Science is a K–8 science curriculum that blends hands-on investigations, literacy-rich activities, embedded assessments, robust teacher supports, and interactive digital tools to empower students to think, read, write, and argue like real scientists and engineers. Developed in partnership with the science education experts at UC Berkeley’s Lawrence Hall of Science, Amplify Science reflects state-of-the-art practices in science teaching and learning.

“ We are honored to earn this ‘all-green’ rating from EdReports in K–5 science education,” said Matt Reed, vice president of science at Amplify. “ Educators are increasingly demanding high-quality instructional materials in their science classrooms. We hold ourselves to high standards in creating rigorous and highly engaging instructional materials where students can see themselves as scientists and engineers.”

Amplify Science is currently in use by more than five million students after launching in spring 2017 and has since been adopted by multiple state boards of education and thousands of school districts across the country.

EdReports is an independent nonprofit designed to improve K–12 education. EdReports.org increases the capacity of teachers, administrators, and leaders to seek, identify, and demand the highest quality instructional materials. Drawing upon expert educators, their reviews of instructional materials and support of smart adoption processes equip teachers with excellent materials nationwide.

