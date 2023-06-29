Amplify Core Knowledge Language Arts (CKLA) Curriculum Approved by the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia State Board of Education For Literacy Instruction

Amplify CKLA will be part of Recommended Core Instructional Program Guide across the state for grades K–3

Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, announced today that the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has determined that Amplify CKLA meets the requirements of the Virginia Literacy Act (VLA). This approval will encourage schools across Virginia to implement evidence-based literacy instruction in K–3 classrooms.





Amplify CKLA is used by more than 2.7 million students in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The program sequences deep content knowledge with research-based foundational skills, including phonics, vocabulary, reading comprehension, and writing skills. The curriculum is based on research and evidence-based practices that are proven to be effective in teaching literacy skills to young readers.

With the goal of improving early literacy outcomes, the VLA mandates that school districts in Virginia implement evidence-based literacy instruction and intervention in K–3 classrooms. When it goes into effect in the 2024-25 school year, it will directly benefit the state’s one in three K–2 students who read below benchmark.

“Amplify is honored that our program is being offered to Virginia’s educators as they help their students to become stronger readers,” said Melissa Ulan, senior vice president of literacy products at Amplify. “Built on the science of reading, Amplify CKLA enables educators to bring proven insights and practices into their classrooms.”

Virginia’s steps towards implementing evidence-based literacy instruction are important for ensuring that every child in the state learns to read.

About Amplify

A pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, Amplify is leading the way in next-generation curriculum and assessment. Our captivating core and supplemental programs in literacy, math, and science engage all students in rigorous learning and inspire them to think deeply, creatively, and for themselves. Our formative assessment products turn data into practical instructional support to help all students build a strong foundation in early reading and math. All of our programs provide teachers with powerful tools that help them understand and respond to the needs of every student. Today, Amplify reaches more than 10 million students in all 50 states. To learn more, visit https://amplify.com.

