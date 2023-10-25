Amphenol Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Announces Dividend Increase

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:





Sales of $3.199 billion, down 3% in U.S. dollars and 5% organically compared to the third quarter of 2022

GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.83, up 4% compared to prior year

of $0.83, up 4% compared to prior year Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.78, down 3% compared to prior year

of $0.78, down 3% compared to prior year GAAP and Adjusted Operating Margin of 20.6% and 20.8%, respectively

of 20.6% and 20.8%, respectively Operating and Free Cash Flow of $618 million and $544 million, respectively

Closed three acquisitions since July earnings call – Connor Manufacturing Services, Q Microwave and XMA Corporation – and signed an agreement to acquire PCTEL

Increased quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.22 per share

WALLINGFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today reported third quarter 2023 results.

“We are pleased to have closed the third quarter of 2023 with sales and Adjusted Diluted EPS both exceeding the high end of our guidance,” said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt. “Sales decreased from prior year by 3%, driven by moderations in the mobile networks, mobile devices, IT datacom, broadband and industrial markets, which were partially offset by growth in the commercial air, military and automotive markets as well as contributions from the Company’s acquisition program. Despite the reduction in our sales from prior year, our team executed strongly in the quarter, with Adjusted Operating Margin reaching 20.8%.”

“During the third quarter of 2023, Amphenol continued to deploy its financial strength in a variety of ways to increase shareholder value. This included the repurchase of 1.7 million shares of its common stock for $149 million as well as the payment of dividends of $125 million, resulting in total capital returned to shareholders of nearly $275 million.”

“We remain focused on expanding our growth opportunities through a deep commitment to developing enabling technologies for customers across our served markets, an ongoing strategy of market and geographic diversification as well as an active and successful acquisition program. To that end, we are excited to have closed on three acquisitions since our July earnings call: Connor Manufacturing Services, Q Microwave and XMA Corporation. Based in Illinois, Connor is a global manufacturer of power interconnect products including high voltage busbars for the automotive and industrial markets with annual sales of approximately $100 million. Based in California, Q Microwave is a designer and manufacturer of mission-critical radio frequency components utilized in military platforms with annual sales of approximately $20 million. Based in New Hampshire, XMA is also a provider of radio frequency components for the military and IT datacom markets with annual sales of approximately $15 million. Connor will be included in our Interconnect and Sensor Systems Segment, while Q Microwave and XMA will be included in our Harsh Environment Solutions Segment. All of these acquisitions further expand our offering of high-technology interconnect products across a variety of our markets, while adding talented management teams to the Amphenol family.”

“We are also pleased that on October 13, 2023, we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI). PCTEL is a leading global provider of antennas, as well as purpose-built Industrial IoT products and test and measurement solutions. The transaction is expected to close by early 2024, subject to approval from PCTEL’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions. We are excited by the opportunities PCTEL brings to further expand the breadth of our already strong antenna offering.”

Increase in Quarterly Dividend

On October 24, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a 5% increase in the Company’s quarterly dividend, from $0.21 per share to $0.22 per share. The new dividend amount will be paid on January 10, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook

Assuming market conditions do not meaningfully worsen as well as constant exchange rates, for the fourth quarter of 2023, Amphenol expects sales to be in the range of $3.090 billion to $3.150 billion. This represents a 3% to 5% decline over the prior year quarter. Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.75 to $0.77, representing a 1% to 4% reduction from the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, Amphenol expects sales to be in the range of $12.317 billion to $12.377 billion, representing a 2% decline over the prior year, while Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.94 to $2.96, representing a 1% to 2% decline over the prior year. This guidance does not include the impact of the PCTEL acquisition, which has not yet closed.

“Despite the ongoing challenges and uncertainties around the world, we are very pleased with the Company’s third quarter 2023 results,” Mr. Norwitt continued. “The revolution in electronics continues to accelerate, creating exciting long-term growth opportunities for Amphenol across each of our diversified end markets. Our ongoing drive to leverage our competitive advantages and create sustained financial strength, as well as our initiatives to expand our product offerings, both organically and through our acquisition program, have created an excellent base for the Company’s future performance. I am confident in the ability of our outstanding entrepreneurial management team to continue to dynamically adjust to changing market conditions, to capitalize on the wide array of growth opportunities that arise in all market cycles and to continue to generate sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and other stakeholders. Most importantly, I remain truly grateful to our team for their extraordinary efforts in navigating the many challenges around the world while continuing to strongly support our customers and drive outstanding operating performance.”

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in approximately 40 countries around the world and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial statements included within this press release are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP” or “U.S. GAAP”). This press release also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Net Income attributable to Amphenol Corporation, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Organic Net Sales Growth, and Free Cash Flow (collectively, “non-GAAP financial measures”), which are intended to supplement the reported GAAP results. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as part of its internal reviews for purposes of monitoring, evaluating and forecasting the Company’s financial performance, communicating operating results to the Company’s Board of Directors and assessing related employee compensation measures. Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures may be helpful to investors in assessing the Company’s overall financial performance, trends and period-over-period comparative results. Non-GAAP financial measures related to operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation, effective tax rate and diluted EPS exclude income and expenses that are not directly related to the Company’s operating performance during the periods presented. Items excluded in the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures in any period may consist of, without limitation, acquisition-related expenses, refinancing-related costs, gains associated with bargain purchase acquisitions, and certain discrete tax items including, but not limited to, (i) the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and (ii) the impact of significant changes in tax law. Non-GAAP financial measures related to net sales exclude the impact related to foreign currency exchange and acquisitions. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release. However, such non-GAAP financial measures are included for supplemental purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to the related U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily the same or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies as such measures may be calculated differently or may exclude different items. The non-GAAP financial measures are defined within the “Supplemental Financial Information” table at the end of this press release and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on our management’s assumptions and beliefs about future events or circumstances using information currently available, and as a result, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements address events or developments that Amphenol Corporation expects or believes may or will occur in the future. These forward-looking statements, which address the Company’s expected business and financial performance and financial condition, among other matters, may contain words and terms such as: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “look ahead,” “may,” “ongoing,” “optimistic,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about expected earnings, revenues, growth, liquidity, effective tax rate, interest rates or other matters. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in all forward-looking statements, including those we may make regarding fourth quarter and full year 2023 sales and Adjusted Diluted EPS as well as the expected timing for closing certain acquisitions, among other matters, are based upon reasonable assumptions, the expectations may not be attained or there may be material deviation. Readers and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, the following: political, economic, military and other risks related to operating in countries outside the United States, as well as changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical conditions, U.S. trade policies (including, but not limited to, sanctions) and other factors beyond the Company’s control; uncertainties associated with an economic slowdown or recession in any of the Company’s end markets that could negatively affect the financial condition of our customers and could result in reduced demand; risks and impacts associated with adverse public health developments, including epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted our operations from 2020 through early 2023 and could disrupt them again in the future; risks associated with our inability to obtain certain raw materials and components; cybersecurity threats and techniques used to disrupt operations and gain unauthorized access to our information technology systems, including, but not limited to, malware, phishing, credential harvesting, ransomware and other increasingly sophisticated attacks, that continue to expand and evolve globally, which could, among other things, impair our information technology systems and disrupt business operations, result in reputational damage, loss of our intellectual property, the loss of or inability to access confidential information and critical business, financial or other data, and/or cause the release of highly sensitive confidential information, and potentially lead to litigation and/or governmental investigations and fines, among other risks; negative impacts caused by extreme weather conditions and natural catastrophic events, including those caused or intensified by climate change and global warming; risks associated with the improper conduct by any of our employees, customers, suppliers, distributors or any other business partners which could impair our business reputation and financial results and could result in our non-compliance with anti-corruption laws and regulations of the U.S. government and various foreign jurisdictions; changes in exchange rates of the various currencies in which the Company conducts business; the risks associated with the Company’s dependence on attracting, recruiting, hiring and retaining skilled employees, including as part of our various management teams; risks associated with the increasing scrutiny and expectations regarding environmental, social and corporate governance matters that could result in additional costs or risks or otherwise adversely impact our business; risks and difficulties in trying to compete successfully on the basis of technology innovation, product quality and performance, price, customer service and delivery time; the Company’s dependence on end market dynamics to sell its products, particularly in the communications, automotive and military end markets, pricing pressures resulting from large customers that regularly exert pressure on their suppliers, including the Company, and changes in defense expenditures of the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, which are subject to political and budgetary fluctuations and constraints, all of which could adversely affect our operating results; difficulties and unanticipated expenses in connection with purchasing and integrating newly acquired businesses, including the potential for the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets; events beyond the Company’s control that could lead to an inability to meet its financial and other covenants and requirements, which could result in a default under the Company’s revolving credit facility, unsecured term loan credit facility or any of our various senior notes; risks associated with the Company’s inability to access the global capital markets on favorable terms, including as a result of significant deterioration of general economic or capital market conditions, or as a result of a downgrade in the Company’s credit rating; changes in interest rates; government contracting risks that the Company may be subject to, including laws and regulations governing reporting obligations, performance of government contracts and related risks associated with conducting business with the U.S. and other foreign governments or their suppliers (both directly and indirectly); governmental export and import controls as well as sanctions and trade embargoes that certain of our products may be subject to, including export licensing, customs regulations, economic sanctions and other laws; changes in fiscal and tax policies, audits and examinations by taxing authorities, laws, regulations and guidance in the United States and foreign jurisdictions; any difficulties in enforcing and protecting the Company’s intellectual property rights; litigation, customer claims, voluntary or forced product recalls, governmental investigations, criminal liability or environmental matters including changes to laws and regulations to which the Company may be subject; and incremental costs, risks and regulations associated with efforts to combat the negative effects of climate change.

A further description of these uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These or other uncertainties not identified in these documents (that we either currently do not expect to have an adverse effect on our business or that we are unable to predict or identify at this time) may cause the Company’s actual future results to be materially different from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

AMPHENOL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (dollars and shares in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 3,199.2 $ 3,295.2 $ 9,227.2 $ 9,383.8 Cost of sales 2,150.7 2,235.2 6,243.5 6,393.1 Gross profit 1,048.5 1,060.0 2,983.7 2,990.7 Acquisition-related expenses 9.0 12.0 18.4 12.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 381.6 366.9 1,095.7 1,059.0 Operating income 657.9 681.1 1,869.6 1,919.7 Interest expense (33.6) (32.8) (104.5) (91.3) Gain on bargain purchase acquisition (1) — — 5.4 — Other income (expense), net 9.2 2.6 18.9 6.6 Income before income taxes 633.5 650.9 1,789.4 1,835.0 Provision for income taxes (2) (115.2) (150.4) (363.0) (429.2) Net income 518.3 500.5 1,426.4 1,405.8 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.4) (3.9) (12.8) (11.0) Net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation $ 513.9 $ 496.6 $ 1,413.6 $ 1,394.8 Net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation per common share — Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.83 $ 2.37 $ 2.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding — Basic 597.7 595.3 595.9 596.6 Net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation per common share — Diluted (3) $ 0.83 $ 0.80 $ 2.28 $ 2.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding — Diluted 622.0 619.3 620.1 621.5

Note 1 Reflects the non-cash gain of $5.4 million ($0.01 per share) associated with a bargain purchase acquisition closed during the second quarter of 2023. Note 2 Provision for income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 includes excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation of $38.3 million ($0.06 per share) and $10.6 million ($0.02 per share), respectively. Provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 includes excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation of $67.3 million ($0.11 per share) and $21.9 million ($0.04 per share), respectively. Note 3 Net income per share for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 includes the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation discussed in Note 2. Net income per share for the three months ended September 30, 2023 also includes acquisition-related expenses of $9.0 million ($8.4 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share), comprised of external transaction costs related to acquisitions. Net income per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 also includes acquisition-related expenses of $12.0 million ($10.5 million after-tax, or $0.02 per share), comprised of external transaction costs as well as the amortization related to the value associated with acquired backlog resulting from an acquisition that closed in 2022. Net income per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 includes the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation discussed in Note 2. Net income per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 also includes the non-cash gain related to the bargain purchase acquisition discussed in Note 1, as well as acquisition-related expenses of $18.4 million ($16.2 million after-tax, or $0.03 per share), comprised of external transaction costs incurred in the second and third quarters of 2023, as well as the amortization related to the value associated with acquired backlog resulting from an acquisition that closed in the first quarter of 2023. Net income per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 also included the acquisition-related expenses in the third quarter of 2022 discussed above. Excluding these effects and the impact of rounding, Adjusted Diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined and reconciled to its most comparable GAAP financial measure in this press release, was $0.78 and $0.80 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $2.19 and $2.23 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

AMPHENOL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (dollars in millions) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,481.5 $ 1,373.1 Short-term investments 252.5 61.1 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,734.0 1,434.2 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $70.1 and $63.9, respectively 2,571.2 2,631.3 Inventories 2,099.1 2,093.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 369.0 320.0 Total current assets 6,773.3 6,479.1 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $2,162.1 and $2,019.3, respectively 1,246.6 1,204.3 Goodwill 6,574.5 6,446.1 Other intangible assets, net 744.2 734.1 Other long-term assets 420.4 462.6 Total Assets $ 15,759.0 $ 15,326.2 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,248.9 $ 1,309.1 Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits 360.9 416.7 Accrued income taxes 113.6 169.5 Accrued dividends 125.6 124.9 Other accrued expenses 704.2 653.2 Current portion of long-term debt 355.6 2.7 Total current liabilities 2,908.8 2,676.1 Long-term debt, less current portion 3,936.4 4,575.0 Accrued pension and postretirement benefit obligations 129.1 127.9 Deferred income taxes 413.0 409.8 Other long-term liabilities 433.4 443.3 Total Liabilities 7,820.7 8,232.1 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 21.8 20.6 Equity: Common stock 0.6 0.6 Additional paid-in capital 3,015.0 2,650.4 Retained earnings 5,669.7 4,979.4 Treasury stock, at cost (170.6) (79.8) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (657.9) (535.0) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Amphenol Corporation 7,856.8 7,015.6 Noncontrolling interests 59.7 57.9 Total Equity 7,916.5 7,073.5 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity $ 15,759.0 $ 15,326.2

