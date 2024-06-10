Amphenol Honors Mouser Electronics with Best Performance High Service Digital Award for 5th Time

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, is pleased to announce that it has been honored with the 2023 Best Performance High Service Digital Award from its valued partner Amphenol Corporation, a global leader in the interconnect industry. With over 700,000 Amphenol parts available to order, Mouser offers an ever-widening selection of the manufacturer’s newest products, available on its industry-leading website, mouser.com. Mouser also won the same award for top performance in 2022, 2020, 2019 and 2018.









“What an incredible honor to win this distribution award from Amphenol for the 5th year. On behalf of the entire Mouser team, we wish to thank Amphenol for the continued recognition of our performance and partnership,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. “Amphenol is one of our most-valued manufacturer partners, and we look forward to more success with them in the future.”

“We are extremely proud to congratulate Mouser Electronics on being named the Best Performance High Service Digital Distributor for 2023. This prestigious award is a reflection of Mouser’s unwavering dedication to excellence, marketing innovation, and customer satisfaction. Their commitment to providing a broad offering of new products and reliable distribution has set a high standard in the industry, and we are honored to recognize their outstanding achievements,” said Becky McMorrow, Corporate Director of Distribution at Amphenol Corporation.

Over the past decade, Mouser has received numerous awards from Amphenol Corporation and its subsidiaries. In addition to receiving the 2023, 2022, 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Performance High Service Digital Awards from Amphenol Corporation, Mouser also received the 2022 Milestone Award from Amphenol and the 2021 and 2018 Distributor of the Year awards from Amphenol SV Microwave and Amphenol Industrial, as well as the 2021 and 2022 Europe High Service Web Distributor Award from Amphenol Military and Aerospace (AMAO). Mouser also previously received Amphenol Corporation’s 2015 Best Global Performance Award in conjunction with TTI, Inc., as well as major global awards from Amphenol companies in 2013 and 2014.

Mouser stocks the full suite of products from Amphenol with over 40 of its product divisions. To learn more about the Amphenol products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/amphenol/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

