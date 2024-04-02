Amphenol Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

WALLINGFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today the pricing of its offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”), $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”) and $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2034 (the “2034 Notes”, and together with the 2027 Notes and 2029 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2027 Notes will have an interest rate of 5.050% per annum, the 2029 Notes will have an interest rate of 5.050% per annum, and the 2034 Notes will have an interest rate of 5.250% per annum. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 5, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with a combination of cash on hand and other debt financing, to pay the cash consideration for the Company’s pending acquisition of the Carlisle Interconnect Technologies business of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (the “CIT Acquisition”), the payment of fees and expenses related thereto and, to the extent that the net proceeds from this offering are not used for such purposes, for general corporate purposes.

Each series of the Notes are expected to be subject to a special mandatory redemption (at a price equal to 101% of the principal amount of such series of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest from the date of initial issuance, or the most recent date to which interest has been paid or provided for, whichever is later, to, but not including, the special mandatory redemption date) under certain circumstances if the CIT Acquisition is not consummated or is not consummated by an agreed upon date.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC are serving as the joint book-running managers for the offering of each series of the Notes.

Each series of the Notes are being offered pursuant to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of this offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1-212-834-4533 and TD Securities (USA) LLC toll-free at 1-855-495-9846.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any series of the Notes, nor will there be any sale of any series of the Notes, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offer, solicitation or sale of any series of the Notes will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

About Amphenol



Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in approximately 40 countries around the world and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Defense, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this press release which are other than historical facts are intended to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other related laws. While the Company believes such statements are reasonable, the actual results and effects could differ materially from those currently anticipated. Details regarding various significant risks and uncertainties that may affect our operating and financial performance can be found in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Sherri Scribner



Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations



203-265-8820



IR@amphenol.com