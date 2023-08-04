Home Business Wire Amphenol Announces Third Quarter 2023 Dividend
Business Wire

Amphenol Announces Third Quarter 2023 Dividend

di Business Wire

WALLINGFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the third quarter 2023 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.21 per share at its meeting held on August 3, 2023. The Company will pay this third quarter 2023 dividend on October 11, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 19, 2023.


About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

Contacts

Sherri Scribner
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
203-265-8820
IR@amphenol.com

Articoli correlati

Fubo Delivered $305 Million Total Revenue in North America in Q2 2023, Achieved Double Digit Year-Over-Year Revenue, Subscriber Growth and Exceeded Guidance

Business Wire Business Wire -
Live TV Streaming Platform’s Q2 Progress Toward 2025 Profitability Goal: Raised Full Year 2023 Guidance for North America Reduced Net Loss...
Continua a leggere

Generative Red Team Challenge Opens Next Friday at DEF CON 31

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the largest first-ever public Generative Red Team (GRT) Challenge (www.airedteam.org) just one week away, SeedAI, AI Village,...
Continua a leggere

Ireland Data Center Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023-2028: Increasing Cloud Adoption and Demand for Hyperscale Facilities Bolsters Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Ireland Data Center Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php