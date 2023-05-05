Amphenol Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

WALLINGFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the second quarter 2023 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.21 per share at its meeting held on May 4, 2023. The Company will pay this second quarter 2023 dividend on July 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023.

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

