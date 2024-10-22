Amperity Recognized as Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Amperity enables joint customers to automate unifying customer profiles on Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud with an AI-powered toolkit that saves developers time and budget

The third annual edition of Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack report identifies the technologies, tools, and platforms used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers and advertisers can leverage the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to serve existing customers and convert valuable prospects. Snowflake analyzed usage patterns from a pool of approximately 9,800 customers as of April 2024, and identified 10 technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks to capitalize on AI. The extensive report highlights three core factors throughout the industry that mark a significant departure from the martech ecosystem highlighted in the inaugural report in 2022, creating a new normal where AI, data gravity, and privacy are intertwined.

The report offers details on how this paradigm shift is giving rise to new trends in the marketing landscape, from truly data-empowered marketers to innovative measurement techniques for marketing effectiveness. The categories include:

Marketing and Advertising Tools & Platforms

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment & Hygiene

Identity & Onboarding

Customer Data Platforms

Marketing & Customer Engagement

Programmatic Solutions

Measurement & Optimization

Data Tools & Platforms

Integration & Modeling

Consent Management

Business Intelligence

The report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting AI Data Cloud Product Partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner technology providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“In a new age of innovation, we’re witnessing a changing of the guard around AI and how marketers capitalize on this massive opportunity as the very shape of the marketing stack evolves, leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to access and act on data directly where it resides,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Amperity has distinguished itself as a leader in the Customer Data Platform category by transforming its approach to AI-driven data management. This empowers our joint customers to unify and activate high-quality customer data at scale within Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, maximizing their marketing budget efficiency and activation effectiveness.”

Amperity was identified in Snowflake’s report as a leader in the Customer Data Platform category for data activation solutions, such as customer data platforms, reverse ETL providers and others that are designed to make data available to operational marketing tools — faster and easier. Activating customer and marketing data means taking audience data, creating relevant segments and audiences, and bringing it to platforms that help marketers deliver their message to their chosen audiences.

“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the Customer Data Platform category by Snowflake,” said Curt Lockton, SVP of Partnerships at Amperity. “This acknowledgment underscores our shared vision to empower marketers with AI-ready, identity-resolved customer data. By enabling brands to create a true 360-degree view of their customers, Amperity and Snowflake are ushering in a new phase of data-driven marketing, turning deep insights into actionable strategies, driving enhanced engagement, stronger loyalty, and substantial revenue growth.”

