AMP Robotics establishes new headquarters in Louisville

New facility encompasses expanded production floor, research and development lab to scale innovation

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and infrastructure for the waste and recycling industry, has opened its new corporate headquarters in Louisville. Located at 1875 Taylor Avenue, the office unites staff from AMP’s previous locations in Louisville and Broomfield in a modern, nearly 84,000-square-foot facility.





The new facility houses the company’s manufacturing and production operations, where AMP assembles and ships its AI-guided robotics systems to recycling facilities around the world. AMP’s domestic manufacturing operations ensure the company is well positioned to meet the demand for robotics to retrofit existing recycling infrastructure, with short fulfillment times and minimal exposure to supply chain disruptions.

AMP’s new headquarters also contains its R&D functions, including an advanced engineering laboratory, where the company develops, tests, and refines AI-powered automation applications for the recovery of recyclable plastics, paper, metals, and other materials. The lab serves as a demonstration center for AMP’s technology, replicating the environments of materials recovery facilities and plastic reclamation facilities to research and continually improve the identification and sortation of recyclable materials. AMP’s demonstration center allows customers and partners, including brands and packaging producers, to experiment with the latest advancements in AI and robotics to influence material recovery.

“It’s exciting to unify our local employees in this state-of-the-art space, where we’ll incubate new ideas, flex our innovation muscle, and manufacture—all under one roof,” said Matanya Horowitz, founder and CEO of AMP Robotics. “We’re so pleased to be building our technology here in Colorado, where the state’s Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant program helped AMP get off the ground, starting with just a few people with a vision for how artificial intelligence could transform recycling. We see our journey as an example of what’s possible in the state.”

“We are excited to celebrate AMP Robotics’ new manufacturing facility here in Louisville, bringing good-paying jobs to Coloradans in addition to the 200 existing jobs for Coloradans, and building upon our work to make recycling easier and more accessible,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

The opening of this new facility is reflective of AMP’s rapid growth since Horowitz, a Colorado native and graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder, founded the company in 2014. Starting with early support from the National Science Foundation and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) and progressing to venture capital funding—most recently a Series C financing led by Congruent Ventures and Wellington Management—AMP ranks as one of the most successful technology startups in the state.

“This modern, inclusive, and thoughtfully designed space fits the way we work with each other and endeavor to serve our customers—with plenty of opportunity for teamwork and creativity,” added Beth Dec, vice president of people for AMP. “With our corporate headquarters in Colorado, we’re committed to attracting and retaining great Colorado talent to contribute to our mission of enabling a world without waste.”

“AMP Robotics is a wonderful contributor to Louisville’s vibrant, diverse business community,” said Mayor Ashley Stolzmann. “The mission of this innovative company is to enable a world without waste. We’re proud that AMP Robotics has chosen to continue to grow in Louisville as the company works to create a more sustainable future.”

AMP employs assembly and installation technicians, reliability engineers, project managers and engineers, field service technicians, and supply chain specialists, along with dozens of mechanical, electrical, and software engineers. Since inception, AMP’s technology has saved an estimated nearly five million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, an impact equivalent to removing more than one million cars from the roads.

About AMP Robotics™ Corp.

AMP Robotics is modernizing the world’s recycling infrastructure by applying AI and automation to increase recycling rates and economically recover recyclables reclaimed as raw materials for the global supply chain. The AMP Cortex™ high-speed robotics system automates the identification and sorting of recyclables from mixed material streams. The AMP Neuron™ AI platform continuously trains itself by recognizing different colors, textures, shapes, sizes, patterns, and even brand labels to identify materials and their recyclability. Neuron then guides robots to pick and place the material to be recycled. Designed to run 24/7, all of this happens at superhuman speed with extremely high accuracy. AMP Clarity™ provides data and material characterization on what recyclables are captured and missed, helping recycling businesses and producers maximize recovery. With deployments across North America, Asia, and Europe, AMP’s technology recovers recyclables from municipal collection, precious commodities from electronic scrap, high-value materials from construction and demolition debris, and valuable feedstocks from organic material.

Contacts

Carling Spelhaug



carling@amprobotics.com