Amount Raises $30 Million in Equity Funding to Power Digital Lending Solutions for Credit Unions and Banks

Curql, a collective of credit unions jointly investing in fintech, joins existing investors Goldman Sachs, WestCap, Hanaco, and QED Investors

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amount, a digital origination and decisioning SaaS platform powering consumer and small business deposit account opening and loan origination, today announced the successful close of a $30 million equity capital raise. The company will use the funds to further invest in its world-class technology and accelerate its progress in the credit union sector, building on Amount’s successful track record of helping financial institutions simplify and streamline their business processes.





Amount welcomes Curql, a collective of credit unions jointly investing in fintech, as a new strategic investor. The investment from Curql aligns with Amount’s strategy to further expand into the U.S. credit union market. Existing investors, including Growth Investing at Goldman Sachs, WestCap, Hanaco Ventures, and QED Investors also participated in the round. Amount also plans to use the new funding to enhance its current artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

As a longtime partner to banks like Fifth Third Bank, as well as major card networks such as Mastercard, Amount in 2022 announced a partnership with the largest credit union service organization in the country, Velera (formerly PSCU), to provide digital credit card origination solutions for its clients. Earlier this year, Amount strengthened its partnership with Velera when the latter announced the launch of its new digital lending suite, Origination Solutions.

“ Amount has long recognized the unique opportunity credit unions have to better serve their members via digital channels for efficient origination of credit products and deposit accounts,” said Adam Hughes, CEO of Amount. “ Amount has historically had tremendous success working with larger enterprise banks, and now this funding round positions our company to add tremendous value to thousands of credit unions, strengthening the relationships with their members.”

“ At Curql, we are committed to identifying and supporting fintech companies that can transform the CU member experience – driving relevancy and competitiveness,” said Nick Evens, CEO of Curql. “ Our investment in Amount underscores this commitment. Amount’s innovative digital lending and deposit accounts platform is poised to significantly improve lending for credit unions, making the process more efficient, accessible, and member-friendly.”

“ Amount has become one of the leaders in digital origination and decisioning software for banks,” said Kevin Marcus, Partner, Co-COO and Head of Strategic Operators at WestCap. “ We’re proud to continue supporting Amount as they empower credit unions and other financial institutions to provide superior digital services to their members.”

About Amount



Amount is a global digital origination and decisioning SaaS platform powering high-velocity consumer and SMB origination for financial institutions. Developed by lending industry experts, Amount helps banks and credit unions drive profitability and achieve a performance advantage with a fully integrated and flexible platform underpinned by enterprise bank-grade infrastructure and compliance – enabling financial institutions to deliver new and differentiated offerings within months, not years. With Amount, banks and credit unions can optimize performance across product categories while tapping into various service offerings including customer acquisition, funnel and performance assessments, and risk analytics. Amount clients include financial institutions collectively managing just over $3.1T in US assets and servicing more than 50 million U.S. consumers. Visit www.amount.com for more information.

About Curql



Curql Collective is a collaborative ecosystem of progressive credit unions jointly investing in innovative fintech. Through a family of funds, including Curql Fund I, Curql Fund II, and Curql Accelerate, Curql strategically invests in the visions of entrepreneurs to bring transformative technology to credit unions to revolutionize how credit union members engage with financial services in the digital age. As the on-ramp to fintech collaboration and innovation, Curql connects credit unions with the future of the credit union industry. For more information, please visit curql.com/credit-unions/

Contacts

Amount@backbaycommunications.com