Amos Hochstein Named Managing Partner at TWG Global

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TWG Global (“TWG”), a diversified holding company led by Mark Walter and Thomas Tull which invests across a wide variety of industries, today announced that it has brought on Amos Hochstein as a Managing Partner. Hochstein will focus on the firm’s overall strategy and opportunities in AI, energy and infrastructure.

Hochstein brings years of high-level leadership experience in government and industry. In the private sector, he has worked with both domestic and international energy companies on assessing new markets, developing alternate sources of power and bringing new technologies to market.

An acclaimed diplomat, he spent 14 years with the U.S. State Department and the White House focused on global energy, infrastructure development, and the intersection of the global economy and national security. Hochstein most recently served as Deputy Assistant and Senior Advisor to President Biden at the White House. He also served as a key U.S. negotiator working toward the resolution of conflicts in the Middle East. Hochstein co-chaired the U.S.-Saudi Arabia task force on AI and played a leading role shaping and negotiating the U.S. global policy on AI and AI related infrastructure.

“We are delighted to welcome Amos to TWG Global as a Managing Partner,” said Mark Walter. “With an unrivaled track record in both the private sector and at the highest levels of government, Amos brings invaluable expertise to our team.”

“Amos’ leadership will be significant as we set TWG Global’s strategic path and identify and pursue new opportunities in the evolving energy landscape,” Thomas Tull said. “Combining his deep technical and operational sector expertise with our proprietary AI-at-scale model, we can transform companies.”

“I’m impressed by TWG’s broad reach across industries and its ability to see new opportunities and move quickly to realize them, and I believe we can do this in a way that will increase economic opportunity, stability and prosperity around the world,” said Hochstein.

ABOUT TWG GLOBAL

TWG Global operates and invests in businesses with untapped potential and guides them to new levels of growth. See twgglobal.com

