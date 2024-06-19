Ammper Power Selects PCI Energy Solutions for Comprehensive Bid-to-Bill Requirements in the ERCOT Market

NORMAN, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCI Energy Solutions, the leading provider of secure and reliable enterprise software for energy companies, announced today that Ammper Power has selected PCI for its end-to-end Bid-to-Bill solution tailored for the ERCOT market. Ammper Power, a Texas-based Retail Electric Provider (REP) and Qualified Scheduling Entity (QSE), will be leveraging PCI’s integrated platform to enhance its asset management capabilities.





Ammper Power is a subsidiary of Ammper Energía, a long-standing PCI client in the Mexican Wholesale Electricity Market (MEM). The new collaboration extends PCI’s proven expertise and robust solutions to support Ammper Power’s strategic initiatives in Texas.

Juan Guichard, CEO of Ammper Energía, added, “Our experience with PCI’s solutions in Mexico has been exceptional, and we are confident that their technology and expertise will provide similar benefits for our operations in Texas. This partnership is a critical component of our strategy to deliver maximum value to our customers and partners in the ERCOT market.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Ammper through this significant engagement,” said Shailesh Mishra, senior VP and head of Business Development at PCI. “Our highly automated Bid-to-Bill solution will enable Ammper Power to optimize its operations, ensuring efficiency and compliance in the dynamic ERCOT market. We value the trust they have placed in PCI and are committed to supporting their growth and success.”

Tim Carter, vice president, Wholesale Services at Ammper Power, stated, “We look forward to leveraging PCI’s Bid-to-Bill solution to enhance our market operations. This platform will provide us with the tools needed to streamline our processes, improve compliance, and drive scalability across our wholesale operations in Texas.”

About Ammper Power

Ammper Power works with organizations in Texas to develop integrated, tailor-made solutions that fit their business goals. Ammper has a successful track record of working with multinational companies and organizations in energy markets to develop strategies that give them a competitive advantage by leveraging technology, technical and financial expertise in commodity markets to come up with the best solutions to ongoing challenges associated with the energy transition. Ammper is a subsidiary of Ammper Energia, a AA- (MX) credit rated entity by Fitch Ratings. Learn more at amperpower.com.

About PCI Energy Solutions

We empower energy companies to continuously optimize all aspects of energy production, trading, transportation, and consumption. We’re a tight-knit team of 300 diligent product experts, engineers, business analysts, and more, implementing software solutions in close partnership with energy companies from across the world — our customers literally keep the lights on. We’re based in Norman (Oklahoma) with offices in Mexico City (Mexico), Lima (Peru), and Sydney (Australia). Learn more at pcienergysolutions.com.

Contacts

Morgan Day



PCI Energy Solutions



405.447.6933



mday@pcienergysolutions.com