Amlogic to Show WiSA E Wireless Multichannel Audio Set-top Box Reference Design at IBC 2024

Embedded WiSA E Software Now Gives Amlogic’s Customers Access to Powerful Onboard Wireless Immersive Audio Capabilities

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading innovator in wireless audio technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces that its WiSA E wireless immersive audio software has been embedded onto an Amlogic reference design and is now available for customer implementation. Amlogic will be showing its WiSA-E-enabled STB reference design at the IBC show in Amsterdam.





The 2.1-capable reference design is running on Amlogic’s latest set-top box SoC in combination with Amlogic’s Wi-Fi chip; the reference design is running on the Android 14 operating system. WiSA E can accommodate a number of separate audio channels and supports the latest multichannel immersive audio formats including Dolby’s Atmos and Google’s IAMF (Immersive Audio Model and Formats). Amlogic’s implementation takes advantage of WiSA Express – WiSA’s “fast-to-market” 90-day development cycle which allows SoC providers a fast and efficient implementation of WiSA E software with no changes to their existing processor or Wi-Fi hardware.

“We designed WiSA E software as well as our WiSA Express development process to make it as easy as possible for our customers to embed our powerful audio software onto their platforms,” said Tony Parker, vice president of technical marketing and strategy. “Amlogic’s implementation of WiSA E on their new reference design is a perfect example of this promise. Embedding WiSA E onto set-top box or TV platform brings cost-effective, cable-free, high-quality multichannel audio capabilities to any source device, regardless of room application, audio decode, or price point.”

WiSA E Demonstration at IBC 2024

Amlogic will be demonstrating its new WiSA E-enabled set-top box reference design at IBC (September 13 – 16) in their booth in Hall 1 booth number D18.

For more information about WiSA E and WiSA Express, contact Tony Parker, vice president of technical marketing and strategy at tparker@wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

© 2024 WiSA Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. WiSA Technologies, Inc. and the WiSA Technologies, Inc. logo are trademarks of WiSA Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

