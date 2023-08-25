Amkor Technology to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell in Celebration of Its 55th Anniversary and 25th Anniversary as a Public Company





TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that members of its management team will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on August 28, 2023. Amkor will be celebrating two milestones, the Company’s 55th anniversary and 25th anniversary as a publicly traded company.

“It is a pleasure and an honor to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell in celebration of Amkor’s legacy and success,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “Amkor was founded on the core values of Reliability and Trust. The commitment to those values endures in our 30,000 team members worldwide, and I thank each of them for the hard work and dedication that made this achievement possible.”

The Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 28, 2023. To view the broadcast, visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. Videos and photos from the ceremony will be shared on both Amkor’s and Nasdaq’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Amkor will also share the event on its LinkedIn page.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.

