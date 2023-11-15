Home Business Wire Amkor Technology to Present at Upcoming Conferences
TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:


  • UBS Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 1:35 pm Mountain Time (3:35 pm Eastern Time) at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ.
  • Nasdaq 49th International Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 11:30 am GMT (6:30 am Eastern Time) at The May Fair Hotel in London, United Kingdom.

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website at ir.amkor.com. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is the world’s largest US headquartered OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. Since its founding in 1968, Amkor has pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor provides turnkey manufacturing services for the communication, automotive and industrial, computing, and consumer industries, including but not limited to smartphones, electric vehicles, data centers, artificial intelligence and wearables. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, research and development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the United States. For more information, visit amkor.com.

