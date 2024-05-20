Home Business Wire Amkor Technology to Present at the Goldman Sachs Global Semiconductor Conference
Amkor Technology to Present at the Goldman Sachs Global Semiconductor Conference

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Semiconductor Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 12:50 pm Eastern Time (9:50 am Pacific Time) at the Goldman Sachs Conference Center in New York, NY.


A webcast of the presentation will be made available, both live and by replay, on the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at ir.amkor.com. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is the world’s largest US headquartered OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. Since its founding in 1968, Amkor has pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor provides turnkey manufacturing services for the communication, automotive and industrial, computing, and consumer industries, including but not limited to smartphones, electric vehicles, data centers, artificial intelligence and wearables. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, research and development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the United States. For more information, visit amkor.com.

