<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Amkor Technology to Present at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology &...
Business Wire

Amkor Technology to Present at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

di Business Wire

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will participate in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 12:15pm Eastern Time (9:15am Pacific Time) at the InterContinental New York Barclay, in New York, NY.

A webcast of the presentation will be made available, both live and by replay, on the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at ir.amkor.com.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.

Contacts

Jennifer Jue

Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

480-786-7594

jennifer.jue@amkor.com

Articoli correlati

FiscalNote Collaborates with Microsoft to Build Plugin for New AI-powered Bing

Business Wire Business Wire -
Chat Plugin is Latest AI Advancement by FiscalNote - Strengthening Its Position as the Leader in the Application of...
Continua a leggere

Sierra Space Trains NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli and JAXA’s Satoshi Furukawa for Dream Chaser® Spaceplane Mission to International Space Station

Business Wire Business Wire -
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency designated Furukawa as a member of Crew-7 early Monday morningLOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Space, a leading,...
Continua a leggere

Vanco Appoints Oliver Chang as Chief Product & Technology Officer to Drive Continued Fintech Innovation

Business Wire Business Wire -
BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanco, a leading provider of electronic payment solutions to faith organizations, K-12 schools, community education organizations and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

FiscalNote Collaborates with Microsoft to Build Plugin for New AI-powered Bing

Business Wire