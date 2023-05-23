Amkor Technology to Present at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will participate in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 12:15pm Eastern Time (9:15am Pacific Time) at the InterContinental New York Barclay, in New York, NY.

A webcast of the presentation will be made available, both live and by replay, on the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at ir.amkor.com.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.

