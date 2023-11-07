Home Business Wire Amkor Technology Signs Commitment to Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to Reduce Greenhouse...
Business Wire

Amkor Technology Signs Commitment to Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

di Business Wire

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, announced today that it has committed to setting targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).


Amkor’s commitment includes the formulation of both near-term and net zero emissions targets. These targets are designed in accordance with SBTi’s stringent guidelines, which define and promote best practices in emissions reduction. By adopting the SBTi framework, Amkor reinforces its dedication to proactively curbing its carbon footprint on a global scale in line with science-based principles. The company anticipates submitting its targets to SBTi for validation in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“At Amkor, we recognize that reducing our greenhouse gas emissions is a top priority for our customers, investors, employees, and other stakeholders,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “We have taken this important step towards net zero to move beyond what we have done already and advance our decarbonization efforts.”

Amkor’s dedication to sustainability is deeply ingrained in its core values of Reliability and Trust. The decision to establish near-term and net zero emissions targets reflects the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, further reinforcing its alignment with these core values.

To learn more about Amkor’s ESG initiatives, please visit amkor.com/esg/.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is the world’s largest US headquartered OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. Since its founding in 1968, Amkor has pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor provides turnkey manufacturing services for the communication, automotive and industrial, computing, and consumer industries, including but not limited to smartphones, electric vehicles, data centers, artificial intelligence and wearables. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, research and development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the United States. For more information, visit amkor.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Jennifer Jue

Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

480-786-7594

jennifer.jue@amkor.com

Media Relations
Christina Parsons

Director, Marketing Communications

480-786-7823

christina.parsons@amkor.com

Social Media: @amkortechnology

Articoli correlati

Crown Bioscience Introduces OrganoidXplore: Revolutionizing Cancer Research with Rapid Large-scale Organoid Drug Screening

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and JSR Life Sciences company, today announced the launch...
Continua a leggere

OSI Systems Receives $3 Million Order for Patient Monitoring Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Healthcare division, Spacelabs...
Continua a leggere

David Nieuwsma Joins Kopin Corporation Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application specific optical systems and high performance micro-displays for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php