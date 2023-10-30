Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2023

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.





Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net sales $1.82 billion

Gross profit $283 million, operating income $167 million

Net income $133 million, earnings per diluted share $0.54

EBITDA $333 million

“ Amkor delivered third quarter revenue and profitability at the high end of guidance. Revenue of $1.82 billion was up 25% sequentially, driven by growth within the Communications end market, which grew year-on-year to a new record level,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “ Earlier this month we celebrated the grand opening of our state-of-the-art factory in Bac Ninh, Vietnam, further expanding our geographic footprint. With our strategic focus on advanced packaging and our broad geographic footprint, Amkor remains well positioned to outperform the industry.”

Quarterly Financial Results

($ in millions, except per share data) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Net sales $1,822 $1,458 $2,084 Gross margin 15.5% 12.8% 20.2% Operating income $167 $76 $319 Operating income margin 9.1% 5.2% 15.3% Net income attributable to Amkor $133 $64 $306 Earnings per diluted share $0.54 $0.26 $1.24 EBITDA (1) $333 $245 $481

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is included below under “Selected Operating Data.”

At September 30, 2023, total cash and short-term investments was $1.2 billion, and total debt was $1.1 billion.

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on September 25, 2023. The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as any record and payment dates, are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

Business Outlook

The following information presents Amkor’s guidance for the fourth quarter 2023 (unless otherwise noted):

Net sales of $1.625 billion to $1.725 billion

Gross margin of 14.0% to 16.0%

Net income of $80 million to $120 million, or $0.32 to $0.49 per diluted share

Full year 2023 capital expenditures of approximately $750 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at ir.amkor.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is the world’s largest US headquartered OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. Since its founding in 1968, Amkor has pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor provides turnkey manufacturing services for the communication, automotive and industrial, computing, and consumer industries, including but not limited to smartphones, electric vehicles, data centers, artificial intelligence and wearables. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, research and development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the United States.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. Selected Operating Data Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Net Sales Data: Net sales (in millions): Advanced products (1) $ 1,452 $ 1,084 $ 1,640 Mainstream products (2) 370 374 444 Total net sales $ 1,822 $ 1,458 $ 2,084 Packaging services 88 % 88 % 87 % Test services 12 % 12 % 13 % Net sales from top ten customers 72 % 66 % 67 % End Market Distribution Data: Communications (smartphones, tablets) 55 % 41 % 47 % Automotive, industrial and other (ADAS, electrification, infotainment, safety) 19 % 23 % 18 % Computing (data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage) 14 % 20 % 15 % Consumer (AR & gaming, connected home, home electronics, wearables) 12 % 16 % 20 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % Gross Margin Data: Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales: Materials 56.8 % 53.6 % 53.3 % Labor 8.8 % 10.9 % 8.6 % Other manufacturing 18.9 % 22.7 % 17.9 % Gross margin 15.5 % 12.8 % 20.2 %

(1) Advanced products include flip chip, memory and wafer-level processing and related test services.



(2) Mainstream products include all other wirebond packaging and related test services.

In this press release, we refer to EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, and our ability to service debt, and our ability to fund capital expenditures and pay dividends. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: (in millions) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 EBITDA Data: Net income $ 133 $ 64 $ 306 Plus: Interest expense 13 14 15 Plus: Income tax expense 29 9 4 Plus: Depreciation & amortization 158 158 156 EBITDA $ 333 $ 245 $ 481

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months



Ended September 30, For the Nine Months



Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,821,793 $ 2,083,691 $ 4,751,254 $ 5,185,375 Cost of sales 1,539,040 1,662,463 4,087,210 4,189,662 Gross profit 282,753 421,228 664,044 995,713 Selling, general and administrative 73,020 67,947 216,551 213,774 Research and development 43,135 33,994 135,870 109,835 Total operating expenses 116,155 101,941 352,421 323,609 Operating income 166,598 319,287 311,623 672,104 Interest expense 13,001 14,879 43,522 43,620 Other (income) expense, net (8,777 ) (5,692 ) (24,212 ) (18,829 ) Total other expense, net 4,224 9,187 19,310 24,791 Income before taxes 162,374 310,100 292,313 647,313 Income tax expense 28,923 3,643 49,194 44,159 Net income 133,451 306,457 243,119 603,154 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (837 ) (376 ) (868 ) (1,632 ) Net income attributable to Amkor $ 132,614 $ 306,081 $ 242,251 $ 601,522 Net income attributable to Amkor per common share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 1.25 $ 0.99 $ 2.46 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 1.24 $ 0.98 $ 2.45 Shares used in computing per common share amounts: Basic 245,740 244,744 245,571 244,581 Diluted 247,129 246,094 247,080 246,015

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 735,733 $ 959,072 Short-term investments 439,002 281,964 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 1,411,393 1,365,504 Inventories 477,935 629,576 Other current assets 61,579 65,123 Total current assets 3,125,642 3,301,239 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,321,467 3,135,614 Operating lease right of use assets 129,515 171,163 Goodwill 18,888 21,517 Restricted cash 3,950 3,334 Other assets 135,387 188,890 Total assets $ 6,734,849 $ 6,821,757 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ 149,890 $ 143,813 Trade accounts payable 827,854 899,164 Capital expenditures payable 233,603 146,602 Short-term operating lease liability 43,830 70,991 Accrued expenses 346,913 401,841 Total current liabilities 1,602,090 1,662,411 Long-term debt 947,227 1,088,521 Pension and severance obligations 88,326 93,540 Long-term operating lease liabilities 59,004 75,745 Other non-current liabilities 160,103 201,839 Total liabilities 2,856,750 3,122,056 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 292 291 Additional paid-in capital 2,005,026 1,996,344 Retained earnings 2,061,596 1,874,644 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,839 16,699 Treasury stock (222,065 ) (219,226 ) Total Amkor stockholders’ equity 3,846,688 3,668,752 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 31,411 30,949 Total equity 3,878,099 3,699,701 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,734,849 $ 6,821,757

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 243,119 $ 603,154 Depreciation and amortization 472,396 455,679 Other operating activities and non-cash items 30,717 (20,396 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (50,045 ) (492,673 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 696,187 545,764 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment (511,654 ) (575,502 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,580 2,691 Payments for short-term investments (491,056 ) (364,274 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 71,159 26,202 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 267,393 274,452 Other investing activities (34,319 ) (86,785 ) Net cash used in investing activities (696,897 ) (723,216 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 370,000 80,000 Payments of revolving credit facilities (370,000 ) (80,000 ) Proceeds from short-term debt 20,712 29,711 Payments of short-term debt (14,632 ) (21,662 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 250,000 Payments of long-term debt (104,952 ) (183,493 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (48,409 ) (26,938 ) Payments of dividends (55,328 ) (36,725 ) Other financing activities (1,801 ) (4,152 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (204,410 ) 6,741 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,603 ) (33,491 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (222,723 ) (204,202 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 962,406 831,521 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 739,683 $ 627,319

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are often characterized by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” or “intend,” by the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following:

dependence on the cyclical and volatile semiconductor industry and vulnerability to industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;

dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as mobile communications and automotive;

changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment;

and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment; health conditions or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;

fluctuations in operating results and cash flows;

our substantial indebtedness;

dependence on international factories and operations and risks relating to trade restrictions and regional conflict;

fluctuations in interest rates and changes in credit risk;

competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers and new competitors, including foundries;

difficulty funding our liquidity needs, including as a result of disruptions to the banking system and capital markets;

our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;

difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;

difficulty achieving the relatively high-capacity utilization rates necessary to realize satisfactory gross margins given our high percentage of fixed costs;

maintaining an effective system of internal controls;

the absence of backlog and the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments;

our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;

the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;

challenges with integrating diverse operations;

fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;

any changes in tax laws, taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for conditional reduced tax rates, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;

our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others and implement new technologies;

environmental, health and safety liabilities and expenditures;

warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;

natural disasters and other calamities, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions;

restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;

the possibility that we may decrease or suspend our quarterly dividend;

significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea; and

the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”) and from time to time in our other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this press release, the Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks or uncertainties continues or occurs, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially and adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by applicable law.

