Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2024

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net sales $1.46 billion

Gross profit $212 million, operating income $82 million

Net income $67 million, earnings per diluted share $0.27

EBITDA $247 million

“ Amkor delivered second quarter results in line with expectations. Revenue of $1.46 billion was up 7% sequentially, driven by Advanced packaging supporting premium tier smartphones and AI solutions utilizing 2.5D technology,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “ Strength in the Communications and Computing end markets was partially offset by soft demand and ongoing inventory corrections in the Automotive & Industrial and Consumer end markets.”

Quarterly Financial Results ($ in millions, except per share data) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Net sales $ 1,461 $ 1,366 $ 1,458 Gross margin 14.5 % 14.8 % 12.8 % Operating income $ 82 $ 73 $ 76 Operating income margin 5.6 % 5.4 % 5.2 % Net income attributable to Amkor $ 67 $ 59 $ 64 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.26 EBITDA (1) $ 247 $ 233 $ 245 (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is included below under “Selected Operating Data.”

At June 30, 2024, total cash and short-term investments was $1.5 billion, and total debt was $1.1 billion.

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.07875 per share on June 24, 2024. The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as any record and payment dates, are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

Business Outlook

The following information presents Amkor’s guidance for the third quarter 2024 (unless otherwise noted):

Net sales of $1.785 billion to $1.885 billion

Gross margin of 14.0% to 16.0%

Net income of $105 million to $140 million, or $0.42 to $0.56 per diluted share

Full year 2024 capital expenditures of approximately $750 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, July 29, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at ir.amkor.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is the world’s largest US headquartered OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. Since its founding in 1968, Amkor has pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor provides turnkey manufacturing services for the communication, automotive and industrial, computing, and consumer industries, including but not limited to smartphones, electric vehicles, data centers, artificial intelligence and wearables. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, research and development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the United States. For more information visit amkor.com.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. Selected Operating Data Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Net Sales Data: Net sales (in millions): Advanced products (1) $ 1,180 $ 1,070 $ 1,084 Mainstream products (2) 281 296 374 Total net sales $ 1,461 $ 1,366 $ 1,458 Packaging services 88 % 87 % 88 % Test services 12 % 13 % 12 % Net sales from top ten customers 72 % 70 % 66 % End Market Distribution Data: Communications (smartphones, tablets) 48 % 47 % 41 % Automotive, industrial and other (ADAS, electrification, infotainment, safety) 20 % 22 % 23 % Computing (data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage) 20 % 17 % 20 % Consumer (AR & gaming, connected home, home electronics, wearables) 12 % 14 % 16 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % Gross Margin Data: Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales: Materials 54.0 % 51.9 % 53.6 % Labor 10.4 % 11.2 % 10.9 % Other manufacturing 21.1 % 22.1 % 22.7 % Gross margin 14.5 % 14.8 % 12.8 % (1) Advanced products include flip chip, memory and wafer-level processing and related test services. (2) Mainstream products include all other wirebond packaging and related test services.

In this press release, we refer to EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, and our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and pay dividends. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: (in millions) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 EBITDA Data: Net income $ 67 $ 60 $ 64 Plus: Interest expense 16 16 14 Plus: Income tax expense 14 12 9 Plus: Depreciation & amortization 150 145 158 EBITDA $ 247 $ 233 $ 245

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024* 2023 2024* 2023 Net sales $ 1,461,474 $ 1,457,922 $ 2,826,985 $ 2,929,461 Cost of sales 1,249,099 1,271,052 2,412,967 2,548,170 Gross profit 212,375 186,870 414,018 381,291 Selling, general and administrative 91,280 64,860 181,626 143,531 Research and development 39,568 45,688 77,739 92,735 Total operating expenses 130,848 110,548 259,365 236,266 Operating income 81,527 76,322 154,653 145,025 Interest expense 15,805 14,354 32,244 30,521 Other (income) expense, net (15,848 ) (11,883 ) (31,143 ) (15,435 ) Total other (income) expense, net (43 ) 2,471 1,101 15,086 Income before taxes 81,570 73,851 153,552 129,939 Income tax expense 14,312 9,407 26,508 20,271 Net income 67,258 64,444 127,044 109,668 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (361 ) (158 ) (1,250 ) (31 ) Net income attributable to Amkor $ 66,897 $ 64,286 $ 125,794 $ 109,637 Net income attributable to Amkor per common share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.51 $ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.51 $ 0.44 Shares used in computing per common share amounts: Basic 246,228 245,637 246,118 245,485 Diluted 247,860 246,964 247,790 247,046 *We periodically assess the estimated useful lives of our property, plant and equipment. Based on our assessment of test equipment and its increased interchangeability enabling broader and longer use, we extended the estimated useful lives of test equipment from five years to seven years as of January 1, 2024. As a result, depreciation expense was reduced by approximately $15 million and $31 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. This benefited net income by approximately $13 million and $25 million and diluted earnings per share by $0.05 and $0.10 for each period, respectively.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,079,663 $ 1,119,818 Short-term investments 465,804 474,869 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 1,147,940 1,149,493 Inventories 379,259 393,128 Other current assets 64,175 58,502 Total current assets 3,136,841 3,195,810 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,480,996 3,299,445 Operating lease right of use assets 105,527 117,006 Goodwill 17,536 20,003 Restricted cash 762 799 Other assets 123,888 138,062 Total assets $ 6,865,550 $ 6,771,125 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ 154,403 $ 131,624 Trade accounts payable 734,755 754,453 Capital expenditures payable 274,702 106,368 Short-term operating lease liability 23,987 33,616 Accrued expenses 318,753 358,414 Total current liabilities 1,506,600 1,384,475 Long-term debt 949,320 1,071,832 Pension and severance obligations 78,423 87,133 Long-term operating lease liabilities 54,550 56,837 Other non-current liabilities 193,323 175,813 Total liabilities 2,782,216 2,776,090 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 293 292 Additional paid-in capital 2,022,512 2,008,170 Retained earnings 2,246,795 2,159,831 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,214 16,350 Treasury stock (224,157 ) (222,335 ) Total Amkor stockholders’ equity 4,049,657 3,962,308 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 33,677 32,727 Total equity 4,083,334 3,995,035 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,865,550 $ 6,771,125

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 127,044 $ 109,668 Depreciation and amortization 294,874 314,647 Other operating activities and non-cash items 17,966 4,784 Changes in assets and liabilities (52,816 ) (6,521 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 387,068 422,578 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment (262,543 ) (282,309 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 4,813 1,107 Proceeds from foreign exchange forward contracts 5,088 22,451 Payments for foreign exchange forward contracts (43,091 ) (50,170 ) Payments for short-term investments (279,526 ) (355,135 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 30,914 47,000 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 263,932 193,315 Other investing activities 5,354 4,869 Net cash used in investing activities (275,059 ) (418,872 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities — 370,000 Payments of revolving credit facilities — (370,000 ) Proceeds from short-term debt 5,012 11,043 Payments of short-term debt (8,055 ) (11,149 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 58,727 — Payments of long-term debt (116,921 ) (72,061 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (38,678 ) (31,129 ) Payments of dividends (38,778 ) (36,874 ) Other financing activities 216 (1,589 ) Net cash used in financing activities (138,477 ) (141,759 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,724 ) (16,091 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (40,192 ) (154,144 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,120,617 962,406 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,080,425 $ 808,262

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are often characterized by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” or “intend,” by the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following:

dependence on the cyclical and volatile semiconductor industry and vulnerability to industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;

dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as mobile communications and automotive;

changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment;

and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment; health conditions or pandemics, such as COVID-19, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;

fluctuations in operating results and cash flows;

our substantial indebtedness;

dependence on international factories and operations and risks relating to trade restrictions and regional conflict;

the effects of business, economic, political, legal and regulatory impacts or conflicts upon our global operations;

fluctuations in interest rates and changes in credit risk;

competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers and new competitors, including foundries and contract manufacturers;

difficulty funding our liquidity needs, including as a result of disruptions to the banking system and capital markets;

our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;

difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;

difficulty achieving the relatively high-capacity utilization rates necessary to realize satisfactory gross margins given our high percentage of fixed costs;

maintaining an effective system of internal controls;

the absence of backlog and the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments;

our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;

the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;

challenges with integrating diverse operations;

fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;

any changes in tax laws, taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for conditional reduced tax rates, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;

our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others and implement new technologies;

environmental, health and safety liabilities and expenditures;

warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;

natural disasters and other calamities, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions;

restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;

the possibility that we may decrease or suspend our quarterly dividend;

significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea; and

the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-K”) and from time to time in our other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this press release, the Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks or uncertainties continues or occurs, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially and adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by applicable law.

