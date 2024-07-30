Home Business Wire Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2024
Business Wire

Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2024

di Business Wire

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.


Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net sales $1.46 billion
  • Gross profit $212 million, operating income $82 million
  • Net income $67 million, earnings per diluted share $0.27
  • EBITDA $247 million

Amkor delivered second quarter results in line with expectations. Revenue of $1.46 billion was up 7% sequentially, driven by Advanced packaging supporting premium tier smartphones and AI solutions utilizing 2.5D technology,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “Strength in the Communications and Computing end markets was partially offset by soft demand and ongoing inventory corrections in the Automotive & Industrial and Consumer end markets.”

Quarterly Financial Results
 

($ in millions, except per share data)

 

Q2 2024

 

Q1 2024

 

Q2 2023

Net sales

 

$

1,461

 

 

$

1,366

 

 

$

1,458

 

Gross margin

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

12.8

%

Operating income

 

$

82

 

 

$

73

 

 

$

76

 

Operating income margin

 

 

5.6

%

 

 

5.4

%

 

 

5.2

%

Net income attributable to Amkor

 

$

67

 

 

$

59

 

 

$

64

 

Earnings per diluted share

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.26

 

EBITDA (1)

 

$

247

 

 

$

233

 

 

$

245

 
 

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is included below under “Selected Operating Data.”

At June 30, 2024, total cash and short-term investments was $1.5 billion, and total debt was $1.1 billion.

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.07875 per share on June 24, 2024. The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as any record and payment dates, are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

Business Outlook

The following information presents Amkor’s guidance for the third quarter 2024 (unless otherwise noted):

  • Net sales of $1.785 billion to $1.885 billion
  • Gross margin of 14.0% to 16.0%
  • Net income of $105 million to $140 million, or $0.42 to $0.56 per diluted share
  • Full year 2024 capital expenditures of approximately $750 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, July 29, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at ir.amkor.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is the world’s largest US headquartered OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. Since its founding in 1968, Amkor has pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor provides turnkey manufacturing services for the communication, automotive and industrial, computing, and consumer industries, including but not limited to smartphones, electric vehicles, data centers, artificial intelligence and wearables. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, research and development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the United States. For more information visit amkor.com.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Selected Operating Data
 

 

Q2 2024

 

Q1 2024

 

Q2 2023

Net Sales Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales (in millions):

 

 

 

 

 

Advanced products (1)

$

1,180

 

 

$

1,070

 

 

$

1,084

 

Mainstream products (2)

 

281

 

 

 

296

 

 

 

374

 

Total net sales

$

1,461

 

 

$

1,366

 

 

$

1,458

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Packaging services

 

88

%

 

 

87

%

 

 

88

%

Test services

 

12

%

 

 

13

%

 

 

12

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales from top ten customers

 

72

%

 

 

70

%

 

 

66

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

End Market Distribution Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Communications (smartphones, tablets)

 

48

%

 

 

47

%

 

 

41

%

Automotive, industrial and other (ADAS, electrification, infotainment, safety)

 

20

%

 

 

22

%

 

 

23

%

Computing (data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)

 

20

%

 

 

17

%

 

 

20

%

Consumer (AR & gaming, connected home, home electronics, wearables)

 

12

%

 

 

14

%

 

 

16

%

Total

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

Materials

 

54.0

%

 

 

51.9

%

 

 

53.6

%

Labor

 

10.4

%

 

 

11.2

%

 

 

10.9

%

Other manufacturing

 

21.1

%

 

 

22.1

%

 

 

22.7

%

Gross margin

 

14.5

%

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

12.8

%
 

(1) Advanced products include flip chip, memory and wafer-level processing and related test services.

(2) Mainstream products include all other wirebond packaging and related test services.

In this press release, we refer to EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, and our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and pay dividends. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions)

Q2 2024

 

Q1 2024

 

Q2 2023

EBITDA Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

67

 

$

60

 

$

64

Plus: Interest expense

 

16

 

 

16

 

 

14

Plus: Income tax expense

 

14

 

 

12

 

 

9

Plus: Depreciation & amortization

 

150

 

 

145

 

 

158

EBITDA

$

247

 

$

233

 

$

245

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
 

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2024*

 

 

2023

 

 

2024*

 

 

2023

 

Net sales

$

1,461,474

 

 

$

1,457,922

 

 

$

2,826,985

 

 

$

2,929,461

 

Cost of sales

 

1,249,099

 

 

 

1,271,052

 

 

 

2,412,967

 

 

 

2,548,170

 

Gross profit

 

212,375

 

 

 

186,870

 

 

 

414,018

 

 

 

381,291

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

91,280

 

 

 

64,860

 

 

 

181,626

 

 

 

143,531

 

Research and development

 

39,568

 

 

 

45,688

 

 

 

77,739

 

 

 

92,735

 

Total operating expenses

 

130,848

 

 

 

110,548

 

 

 

259,365

 

 

 

236,266

 

Operating income

 

81,527

 

 

 

76,322

 

 

 

154,653

 

 

 

145,025

 

Interest expense

 

15,805

 

 

 

14,354

 

 

 

32,244

 

 

 

30,521

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(15,848

)

 

 

(11,883

)

 

 

(31,143

)

 

 

(15,435

)

Total other (income) expense, net

 

(43

)

 

 

2,471

 

 

 

1,101

 

 

 

15,086

 

Income before taxes

 

81,570

 

 

 

73,851

 

 

 

153,552

 

 

 

129,939

 

Income tax expense

 

14,312

 

 

 

9,407

 

 

 

26,508

 

 

 

20,271

 

Net income

 

67,258

 

 

 

64,444

 

 

 

127,044

 

 

 

109,668

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

 

(361

)

 

 

(158

)

 

 

(1,250

)

 

 

(31

)

Net income attributable to Amkor

$

66,897

 

 

$

64,286

 

 

$

125,794

 

 

$

109,637

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Amkor per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.45

 

Diluted

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing per common share amounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

246,228

 

 

 

245,637

 

 

 

246,118

 

 

 

245,485

 

Diluted

 

247,860

 

 

 

246,964

 

 

 

247,790

 

 

 

247,046

 
 

*We periodically assess the estimated useful lives of our property, plant and equipment. Based on our assessment of test equipment and its increased interchangeability enabling broader and longer use, we extended the estimated useful lives of test equipment from five years to seven years as of January 1, 2024. As a result, depreciation expense was reduced by approximately $15 million and $31 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. This benefited net income by approximately $13 million and $25 million and diluted earnings per share by $0.05 and $0.10 for each period, respectively.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
 

 

June 30, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,079,663

 

 

$

1,119,818

 

Short-term investments

 

465,804

 

 

 

474,869

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

 

1,147,940

 

 

 

1,149,493

 

Inventories

 

379,259

 

 

 

393,128

 

Other current assets

 

64,175

 

 

 

58,502

 

Total current assets

 

3,136,841

 

 

 

3,195,810

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

3,480,996

 

 

 

3,299,445

 

Operating lease right of use assets

 

105,527

 

 

 

117,006

 

Goodwill

 

17,536

 

 

 

20,003

 

Restricted cash

 

762

 

 

 

799

 

Other assets

 

123,888

 

 

 

138,062

 

Total assets

$

6,865,550

 

 

$

6,771,125

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

$

154,403

 

 

$

131,624

 

Trade accounts payable

 

734,755

 

 

 

754,453

 

Capital expenditures payable

 

274,702

 

 

 

106,368

 

Short-term operating lease liability

 

23,987

 

 

 

33,616

 

Accrued expenses

 

318,753

 

 

 

358,414

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,506,600

 

 

 

1,384,475

 

Long-term debt

 

949,320

 

 

 

1,071,832

 

Pension and severance obligations

 

78,423

 

 

 

87,133

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

54,550

 

 

 

56,837

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

193,323

 

 

 

175,813

 

Total liabilities

 

2,782,216

 

 

 

2,776,090

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

293

 

 

 

292

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,022,512

 

 

 

2,008,170

 

Retained earnings

 

2,246,795

 

 

 

2,159,831

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

4,214

 

 

 

16,350

 

Treasury stock

 

(224,157

)

 

 

(222,335

)

Total Amkor stockholders’ equity

 

4,049,657

 

 

 

3,962,308

 

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

 

33,677

 

 

 

32,727

 

Total equity

 

4,083,334

 

 

 

3,995,035

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

6,865,550

 

 

$

6,771,125

 

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
 

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

127,044

 

 

$

109,668

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

294,874

 

 

 

314,647

 

Other operating activities and non-cash items

 

17,966

 

 

 

4,784

 

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

(52,816

)

 

 

(6,521

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

387,068

 

 

 

422,578

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Payments for property, plant and equipment

 

(262,543

)

 

 

(282,309

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

4,813

 

 

 

1,107

 

Proceeds from foreign exchange forward contracts

 

5,088

 

 

 

22,451

 

Payments for foreign exchange forward contracts

 

(43,091

)

 

 

(50,170

)

Payments for short-term investments

 

(279,526

)

 

 

(355,135

)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

 

30,914

 

 

 

47,000

 

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

 

263,932

 

 

 

193,315

 

Other investing activities

 

5,354

 

 

 

4,869

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(275,059

)

 

 

(418,872

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

 

 

 

 

370,000

 

Payments of revolving credit facilities

 

 

 

 

(370,000

)

Proceeds from short-term debt

 

5,012

 

 

 

11,043

 

Payments of short-term debt

 

(8,055

)

 

 

(11,149

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

58,727

 

 

 

 

Payments of long-term debt

 

(116,921

)

 

 

(72,061

)

Payments of finance lease obligations

 

(38,678

)

 

 

(31,129

)

Payments of dividends

 

(38,778

)

 

 

(36,874

)

Other financing activities

 

216

 

 

 

(1,589

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(138,477

)

 

 

(141,759

)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(13,724

)

 

 

(16,091

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(40,192

)

 

 

(154,144

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

1,120,617

 

 

 

962,406

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

1,080,425

 

 

$

808,262

 

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are often characterized by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” or “intend,” by the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following:

  • dependence on the cyclical and volatile semiconductor industry and vulnerability to industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;
  • dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as mobile communications and automotive;
  • changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment;
  • health conditions or pandemics, such as COVID-19, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;
  • fluctuations in operating results and cash flows;
  • our substantial indebtedness;
  • dependence on international factories and operations and risks relating to trade restrictions and regional conflict;
  • the effects of business, economic, political, legal and regulatory impacts or conflicts upon our global operations;
  • fluctuations in interest rates and changes in credit risk;
  • competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers and new competitors, including foundries and contract manufacturers;
  • difficulty funding our liquidity needs, including as a result of disruptions to the banking system and capital markets;
  • our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;
  • difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;
  • difficulty achieving the relatively high-capacity utilization rates necessary to realize satisfactory gross margins given our high percentage of fixed costs;
  • maintaining an effective system of internal controls;
  • the absence of backlog and the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments;
  • our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;
  • the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;
  • challenges with integrating diverse operations;
  • fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;
  • any changes in tax laws, taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for conditional reduced tax rates, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;
  • our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others and implement new technologies;
  • environmental, health and safety liabilities and expenditures;
  • warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;
  • natural disasters and other calamities, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions;
  • restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;
  • the possibility that we may decrease or suspend our quarterly dividend;
  • significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea; and
  • the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-K”) and from time to time in our other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this press release, the Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks or uncertainties continues or occurs, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially and adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts

Jennifer Jue

Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

480-786-7594

jennifer.jue@amkor.com

Articoli correlati

Lattice Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced financial results today for the fiscal...
Continua a leggere

Member of White House Council of Economic Advisers Visits Belden to Witness Significant Investments in Made in America Initiatives

Business Wire Business Wire -
Dr. Heather Boushey joins Belden partners to tour Belden’s PPC Broadband facility in East Syracuse, NY, and discuss fiber...
Continua a leggere

Transcat Reports Strong First Quarter Results with Significant Gross Margin Expansion and EBITDA Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Consolidated Gross Profit grew 21.1% on double-digit Revenue growth Distribution gross margins expanded 620 basis points on strength of rentals Service...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php