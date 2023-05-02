Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net sales $1.5 billion

Gross profit $194 million, operating income $69 million

Net income $45 million, earnings per diluted share $0.18

EBITDA $229 million

“ Amkor delivered revenue and profitability above the midpoint of guidance. Revenue in the Automotive and Industrial end market grew 14% year-on-year, and revenue in the Communications end market grew 2% year-on-year, reflecting our strong leadership in Advanced packaging,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “ We are confident that the secular growth drivers for the industry remain in place and will drive growth beyond the current cycle. With our leading technology portfolio and diversified manufacturing and end market footprint, Amkor is well positioned to outperform the semiconductor market.”

Quarterly Financial Results ($ in millions, except per share data) Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Net sales $1,472 $1,906 $1,597 Gross margin 13.2% 17.5% 20.4% Operating income $69 $225 $210 Operating income margin 4.7% 11.8% 13.2% Net income attributable to Amkor $45 $164 $171 Earnings per diluted share $0.18 $0.67 $0.69 EBITDA (1) $229 $382 $363

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is included below under “Selected Operating Data.”

At March 31, 2023, total cash and short-term investments was $1.3 billion, and total debt was $1.2 billion.

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on March 20, 2023. The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as any record and payment dates, are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

Business Outlook

The following information presents Amkor’s guidance for the second quarter 2023 (unless otherwise noted):

Net sales of $1.425 billion to $1.525 billion

Gross margin of 12.0% to 14.0%

Net income of $30 million to $70 million, or $0.12 to $0.28 per diluted share

Full year 2023 capital expenditures of approximately $800 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at ir.amkor.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Net Sales Data: Net sales (in millions): Advanced products (1) $ 1,068 $ 1,488 $ 1,157 Mainstream products (2) 404 418 440 Total net sales $ 1,472 $ 1,906 $ 1,597 Packaging services 88 % 88 % 86 % Test services 12 % 12 % 14 % Net sales from top ten customers 66 % 67 % 64 % End Market Distribution Data: Communications (smartphones, tablets) 45 % 50 % 41 % Automotive, industrial and other (ADAS, electrification, infotainment, safety) 26 % 20 % 21 % Consumer (AR & gaming, connected home, home electronics, wearables) 12 % 17 % 19 % Computing (data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage) 17 % 13 % 19 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % Gross Margin Data: Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales: Materials 52.9 % 55.1 % 46.7 % Labor 11.3 % 9.0 % 11.5 % Other manufacturing 22.6 % 18.4 % 21.4 % Gross margin 13.2 % 17.5 % 20.4 %

(1) Advanced products include flip chip, memory and wafer-level processing and related test services. (2) Mainstream products include all other wirebond packaging and related test services.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data

In this press release, we refer to EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, and our ability to service debt, and our ability to fund capital expenditures and pay dividends. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: (in millions) Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 EBITDA Data: Net income $ 45 $ 164 $ 171 Plus: Interest expense 16 15 14 Plus: Income tax expense 11 46 30 Plus: Depreciation & amortization 157 157 148 EBITDA $ 229 $ 382 $ 363

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,471,539 $ 1,596,816 Cost of sales 1,277,118 1,271,486 Gross profit 194,421 325,330 Selling, general and administrative 78,671 76,959 Research and development 47,047 38,363 Total operating expenses 125,718 115,322 Operating income 68,703 210,008 Interest expense 16,167 14,148 Other (income) expense, net (3,552 ) (5,096 ) Total other expense, net 12,615 9,052 Income before taxes 56,088 200,956 Income tax expense 10,864 29,728 Net income 45,224 171,228 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 127 (565 ) Net income attributable to Amkor $ 45,351 $ 170,663 Net income attributable to Amkor per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.69 Shares used in computing per common share amounts: Basic 245,330 244,403 Diluted 247,087 246,000

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 909,802 $ 959,072 Short-term investments 341,822 281,964 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 1,165,240 1,365,504 Inventories 568,565 629,576 Other current assets 48,174 65,123 Total current assets 3,033,603 3,301,239 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,185,278 3,135,614 Operating lease right of use assets 152,650 171,163 Goodwill 21,235 21,517 Restricted cash 3,497 3,334 Other assets 185,528 188,890 Total assets $ 6,581,791 $ 6,821,757 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ 137,469 $ 143,813 Trade accounts payable 666,615 899,164 Capital expenditures payable 228,056 146,602 Short-term operating lease liability 64,235 70,991 Accrued expenses 361,174 401,841 Total current liabilities 1,457,549 1,662,411 Long-term debt 1,059,997 1,088,521 Pension and severance obligations 91,359 93,540 Long-term operating lease liabilities 63,278 75,745 Other non-current liabilities 182,445 201,839 Total liabilities 2,854,628 3,122,056 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 292 291 Additional paid-in capital 2,001,575 1,996,344 Retained earnings 1,901,569 1,874,644 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 15,090 16,699 Treasury stock (222,049 ) (219,226 ) Total Amkor stockholders’ equity 3,696,477 3,668,752 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 30,686 30,949 Total equity 3,727,163 3,699,701 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,581,791 $ 6,821,757

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 45,224 $ 171,228 Depreciation and amortization 156,762 148,192 Other operating activities and non-cash items (2,821 ) 11,061 Changes in assets and liabilities (23,419 ) (164,303 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 175,746 166,178 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment (98,224 ) (158,154 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 652 416 Payments for short-term investments (172,409 ) (125,693 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 21,549 4,246 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 92,655 66,694 Other investing activities 73 (27,518 ) Net cash used in investing activities (155,704 ) (240,009 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 370,000 — Payments of revolving credit facilities (370,000 ) — Proceeds from short-term debt 11,042 18,112 Payments of short-term debt (5,840 ) (3,790 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 150,000 Payments of long-term debt (35,980 ) (35,973 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (15,148 ) (7,538 ) Payments of dividends (18,430 ) (12,228 ) Other financing activities (1,850 ) 653 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (66,206 ) 109,236 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,943 ) (7,795 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (49,107 ) 27,610 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 962,406 831,521 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 913,299 $ 859,131

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are often characterized by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” or “intend,” by the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following:

dependence on the cyclical and volatile semiconductor industry and vulnerability to industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;

health conditions or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;

and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services; changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment;

dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as mobile communications and automotive;

fluctuations in operating results and cash flows;

our substantial indebtedness;

dependence on international factories and operations and risks relating to our customers’ and vendors’ international operations;

fluctuations in interest rates and changes in credit risk;

competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers and new competitors, including foundries;

difficulty funding our liquidity needs, including as a result of disruptions to the banking system and capital markets;

our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;

difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;

difficulty achieving the relatively high-capacity utilization rates necessary to realize satisfactory gross margins given our high percentage of fixed costs;

maintaining an effective system of internal controls;

the absence of backlog and the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments;

our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;

the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;

challenges with integrating diverse operations;

fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;

any changes in tax laws, taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for conditional reduced tax rates, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;

our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others and implement new technologies;

warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;

environmental, health and safety liabilities and expenditures;

restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;

natural disasters and other calamities, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions;

the possibility that we may decrease or suspend our quarterly dividend;

significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea; and

the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”) and from time to time in our other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this press release, the Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks or uncertainties continues or occurs, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially and adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by applicable law.

