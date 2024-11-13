Home Business Wire Amkor Technology Declares Increase in Quarterly Dividend and Special Dividend
Amkor Technology Declares Increase in Quarterly Dividend and Special Dividend

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 5% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, from $0.07875 per share to $0.08269 per share, on the company’s common stock. The Board has also approved the payment of an approximately $100 million special cash dividend, or $0.40546 per share, on the company’s common stock. Both dividends will be payable on December 23, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 4, 2024.


“In line with Amkor’s capital allocation policy to return 40% to 50% of cumulative free cash flow generated over time, the Board of Directors has decided to declare a special cash dividend for our shareholders,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “This decision highlights our ongoing commitment to delivering value to our shareholders and demonstrates our confidence in the long-term outlook of our business.”

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is the world’s largest US headquartered OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. Since its founding in 1968, Amkor has pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor provides turnkey manufacturing services for the communication, automotive and industrial, computing, and consumer industries, including but not limited to smartphones, electric vehicles, data centers, artificial intelligence and wearables. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, research and development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the United States. For more information visit amkor.com.

