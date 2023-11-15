Home Business Wire Amkor Technology Announces 5% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire

Amkor Technology Announces 5% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

di Business Wire

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 5% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, from $0.075 per share to $0.07875 per share, on the company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 26, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 5, 2023.


“We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “The increase reflects confidence in our long-term business outlook and commitment to returning capital to stockholders.”

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is the world’s largest US headquartered OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. Since its founding in 1968, Amkor has pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor provides turnkey manufacturing services for the communication, automotive and industrial, computing, and consumer industries, including but not limited to smartphones, electric vehicles, data centers, artificial intelligence and wearables. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, research and development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the United States. For more information, visit amkor.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jennifer Jue

Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

480-786-7594

jennifer.jue@amkor.com

Social Media: @amkortechnology

Articoli correlati

CVD Equipment Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September...
Continua a leggere

Western Union to Present at the UBS Global Technology Conference on November 28

Business Wire Business Wire -
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced that the Company will present at the UBS Global Technology...
Continua a leggere

PublicSquare Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Increased YoY Third Quarter Net Revenue by 16x Launched EveryLife, the Company’s First Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Introduced eCommerce Marketplace on November 1st,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php