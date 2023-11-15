Amkor Technology Announces 5% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 5% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, from $0.075 per share to $0.07875 per share, on the company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 26, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 5, 2023.





“We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “The increase reflects confidence in our long-term business outlook and commitment to returning capital to stockholders.”

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is the world’s largest US headquartered OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. Since its founding in 1968, Amkor has pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor provides turnkey manufacturing services for the communication, automotive and industrial, computing, and consumer industries, including but not limited to smartphones, electric vehicles, data centers, artificial intelligence and wearables. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, research and development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the United States. For more information, visit amkor.com.

