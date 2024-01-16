Amkor and GlobalFoundries Cut Ribbon on Strategic Cooperation in Portugal

Partnership to strengthen European automotive supply chain and expand services for global customers

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, and GlobalFoundries (GF), one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, will officially kick off their strategic partnership in Europe with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Amkor’s Porto, Portugal, facility on January 16, 2024.





Since February 2023, GF has transferred 50 tools from its Dresden site to Amkor in Porto, with first customer products being qualified on the newly installed GF tools.

The new partnership between the two companies redefines the landscape of semiconductor manufacturing by enabling a first comprehensive EU supply chain — from semiconductor wafer production at GF to OSAT services at Amkor. To facilitate this collaboration, GF is transferring its 300 mm Bump (12-inch bump, CuP and plated bump) and Sort lines from its Dresden site to Amkor’s IATF 16949 certified Porto plant to establish the first at-scale back-end facility in Europe.

This key strategic partnership between Amkor and GF is uniquely positioned to aid the European Union in its drive toward automotive semiconductor manufacturing regionalization. Amkor’s global footprint and strong European presence combined with GF’s tools, processes and know-how will enable the Porto site to help the European Union to pursue its goals of ensuring supply chain stability and delivering the next-generation automotive and other critical chip solutions.

“Amkor has more than 40 years of automotive expertise and is IATF-certified across seven countries around the world,” said Kevin Engel, Amkor’s executive vice president, Business Units. “Amkor brings the scale and expertise of its global advanced packaging footprint to this exciting collaboration. Our partnership with GlobalFoundries signals our common goal to stabilize a robust and resilient European automotive supply chain.”

“GF Dresden is Europe’s largest and most advanced semiconductor manufacturer and Amkor is the only Tier 1 OSAT in Europe,” said Dr. Manfred Hortsmann, GlobalFoundries’ senior vice president and general manager European Fabs. “Together, we enable one of the most robust chip supply chains outside of Asia, creating a more resilient European supply chain for key end markets including automotive.”

Amkor’s collaboration with GF represents a significant stride in the expansion of offerings and overall footprint in Portugal. Amkor also recently broke ground on a new factory expansion in Porto to deepen its commitment to supporting local supply chains and global customers.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is the world’s largest US headquartered OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. Since its founding in 1968, Amkor has pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor provides turnkey manufacturing services for the communication, automotive and industrial, computing, and consumer industries, including but not limited to smartphones, electric vehicles, data centers, artificial intelligence, and wearables. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, research and development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe, and the United States. For more information, visit amkor.com.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development, and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

©GlobalFoundries Inc., GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about supply chain development. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements are discussed in the company’s reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by applicable law.

