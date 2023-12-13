Amino Health Announces John Asalone as New CEO; David Vivero Assumes Role of Chairman in CEO Succession

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amino Health, the leading digital healthcare navigation company, today announced the appointment of John Asalone to the role of Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds David Vivero, the company’s visionary founder and CEO, who steps into a new role as Chairman.









Asalone, who joined Amino this past August as COO, is a seasoned executive with 20 years of experience scaling software and marketplace companies. Previously the SVP of Growth Verticals at GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX), Asalone specializes in bringing consumer-grade experiences to healthcare and other highly regulated sectors.

“I joined Amino to advance its mission of transforming how Americans engage with the healthcare system,” said Asalone. “Amino solves healthcare’s biggest challenges: complexity and cost. I’ve personally used Amino to find an experienced pediatric surgeon for my son and believe that all Americans deserve access to better navigation tools. I’m honored to build on the foundation laid by David.”

“John is an exceptionally gifted leader who has already had a profound impact on Amino’s ability to scale,” said Vivero, who co-founded Amino in 2013 and has since led the company as CEO. “We brought him on board with this transition in mind and this promotion reflects the responsibility he’s carried since joining. It’s an honor to have someone so capable and passionate to lead Amino’s next chapter. As Chairman, I look forward to helping John and the entire Amino team realize our vision.”

2023 has been a remarkable year for Amino, with its success underscored by its securing of $80 million in financing in May. This funding paves the way for this next chapter of growth.

“There’s so much to be excited about with Amino Health,” noted Mike Dixon, Managing Partner at lead investor Transformation Capital. “Customers particularly value the product’s usability, a strength stemming from the company’s roots in the direct to consumer business. And our channel partners rave about their relationships with Amino and how the platform has made them more successful. John’s experience scaling other businesses makes him incredibly well-suited to lead Amino through this next phase of growth.”

Amino makes it easy for people to find the best care within their health plans and benefits programs. 85% of Americans say they don’t understand their benefits coverage options and nearly 70% of employees look to their employer for guidance.

This problem is only becoming more prevalent as employers invest in a variety of new plan designs to combat rising healthcare costs, including tiered networks, incentive programs, point solutions, and more. Each incremental offering adds more complexity for a plan member to navigate.

Leveraging its configurable platform and proprietary data set of over 26 billion claims, Amino is the only guidance platform designed to guide members through this complexity. Using Amino, members successfully find high-quality and appropriate providers three times more often than people without Amino.

Amino delivers cost savings, increased member satisfaction, and improved health outcomes for its customers and partners – which include employers, health plans, third-party administrators, benefits administrators, and care navigation vendors.

About Amino Health

Amino Health is the leading digital healthcare guidance solution. The only guidance platform that can handle the complexity of modern benefits programs, Amino makes it easy for members to navigate tiered networks, point solutions, incentive programs, and more. With a proprietary database of more than 26 billion claims, Amino replaces member confusion with confidence, ultimately driving cost savings, improved engagement with point solutions, and better health outcomes.

Learn more about what Amino offers at amino.com or contact press@amino.com.

Contacts

press@amino.com