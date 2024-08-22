AMINA Bank Unveils Zero-Fee Web3 Startup Package to Empower Innovators

AMINA Bank Launches a Banking Package for Web3 Startups and Scale-ups, Offering Fee-free Accounts and Digital Asset Services to Drive Growth, Expansion, and Innovation in the Underserved Web3 Ecosystem

ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMINA Bank, a FINMA-regulated digital assets bank, announces its new banking package tailored for Web3 startups and scale-ups. The package is designed to draw in and empower innovation by offering growth-stage projects a comprehensive suite of financial tools and services and removing many of the traditional barriers to entry.





Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer at AMINA Bank, said: “Web3 startups and scale-ups often struggle to find banking partners that fully understand the intricacies of digital assets and offer products tailored to their specific needs. With the launch of AMINA Bank’s Startup Package, we are not only providing a bank account; we’re opening a gateway to an integrated financial ecosystem that supports both traditional and digital assets. This initiative underscores our commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators in the Web3 space and the wider startup ecosystem.”

The AMINA Bank Startup Package provides startups and scale-ups with access to AMINA Bank’s products, including:

Current accounts with no monthly fees in CHF and EUR with USD and HKD coming soon.

Payments services in a wide range of global currencies.

Notice and Fixed Term Deposit Accounts.

Crypto custody, staking, and spot trading services.

AMINA Bank eliminates many of the financial barriers faced by Web3 startups and scale-ups. With no onboarding fees, no minimum funding requirements, and no monthly fees for the package, it provides an ideal solution for startups navigating the financial complexities of the digital age.

Su Carpenter, Executive Director of CryptoUK, expressed her thoughts on AMINA Bank’s latest offering, stating: “At CryptoUK, we have long championed accessible and appropriate banking and financial services for the Web3 industry. We fully support organisations like AMINA Bank in offering innovative, user-friendly, and accessible products that strengthen the ecosystem. The key to securing growth, success, and global competitiveness lies in addressing the gaps within the Web3 sector, and we are encouraged to see institutions like AMINA Bank leading the way in creating opportunities for our industry to thrive.”

The package is available for companies with less than five years of operation or under CHF 10 million in funding (or equivalent). This new product aligns with AMINA Bank’s goal of being the first choice for digital asset innovators by providing flexible and secure solutions from a FINMA-regulated institution.

The AMINA Bank Startup package, which already has a waiting list of interested prospects, is available from today. Eligible companies can register their interest today via AMINA Bank’s website.

This new package marks another step in AMINA Bank’s ongoing commitment to serve the innovative and rapidly growing Web3 sector – which is expected to achieve a 45% value growth, reaching $49.1bn by 2030. By providing this package, AMINA Bank is setting new standards for banking in the digital age, ensuring that Web3 startups and scale-ups have the robust financial support they need to thrive, backed by the security of AMINA Bank’s established, FINMA-regulated position.

Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer at AMINA Bank, is available for interview upon request

About AMINA — Crypto. Banking. Simplified. Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, AMINA (formerly SEBA) is a pioneer in the financial industry. In August 2019, AMINA received a Swiss banking and securities dealer license. The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services, combined with the highest security standards, make AMINA’s value proposition unique. AMINA operates globally from its regulated hubs of Switzerland, Abu Dhabi, and Hong Kong to offer fiat and crypto services to progressive investors, traditional and crypto-native alike, whether individuals, corporates, or institutions.

CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named AMINA as one of the Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. Aite Group awarded AMINA their 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award in the ‘Digital Startup of the Year’ category, and LinkedIn listed AMINA as one of the Top Startups 2021 in Switzerland. In 2022, AMINA won the Digital Assets Offering or Service at the WealthBriefing Swiss EAM Awards, and the bank was also recognised for its product offering SEBAX and won the Best ETP of the Year award at the Swiss ETF Awards 2022. In 2023, AMINA won the European WealthBriefing Award in the Digital Assets Solution, Fund Manager category.

To learn more about AMINA, visit www.aminagroup.com

