Amida Technology Solutions, Inc. Appoints a New Chief Strategy Officer

Amida Technology Solutions, Inc. (Amida), is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mark Forman as Chief Strategy Officer. This addition to the team underscores our commitment to exceptional service delivery and company growth.





In his role, Mark will be responsible for the integration of data management and Artificial Intelligence (AI) trends into Amida’s strategic plan. To develop and execute our comprehensive growth strategy, he will identify new initiatives, forge strategic partnerships, and drive market expansion. With more than thirty years of experience, Mark is a seasoned executive who previously served as the nation’s first Administrator for E-Government and Information Technology (now called the Federal CIO). In that capacity, he oversaw all federal IT spending, led the CIO Council, and created the E-Government Strategy, which encompassed twenty-five multi-agency presidential initiatives and best practices in IT management and cybersecurity. In the private sector, Mark has developed and led IT services teams at IBM, KPMG, SAIC, Unisys, and several start-ups. His expertise will be vital to reinforce and grow Amida’s market position.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Amida family,” said Peter L. Levin, Co-Founder and CEO of Amida. “His notable contributions to modernizing government operations and improving customer service will be essential as we strive for growth and continue delivering exceptional service to our clients.”

With Mark’s leadership, Amida is poised to reinforce our position in the data management industry and to continue our delivery of innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

About Amida:

Amida is a software and technology services company that solves the most complex challenges in data interoperability, data exchange, data governance, and data security.

Amida creates and manages solutions that enable the reliable exchange of sensitive information from conception through deployment. The company designs, develops, and deploys secure data management resources for clients, including federal, state, and commercial enterprises.

www.amida.com

