Amida Technology Solutions, Inc. appoints a new Chief Growth Officer, Vice President for Service Delivery, and General Manager for Microelectronics Security

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amida Technology Solutions, Inc. (Amida) – a software services company that solves the most complex challenges in data interoperability, data exchange, data governance, and data security – is excited to announce the addition of three key leadership positions who will further bolster our company’s growth and our commitment to exceptional service delivery.





Randy Miskanic has been named Chief Growth Officer, responsible for developing and implementing Amida’s comprehensive growth strategy. He will identify new business opportunities, forge strategic partnerships, and drive market expansion. Randy has held various senior-level technology and law enforcement positions within the federal government. Additionally, he has assumed senior roles overseeing cybersecurity and enterprise resilience programs in the commercial sector. Randy will leverage his expertise to strengthen and expand Amida’s market position.

Neil Davuluri, a highly accomplished professional with over twenty-three years of experience, has been appointed Vice President of Service Delivery. In his role, he will lead and optimize Amida’s service delivery strategies to ensure seamless execution of projects and unparalleled client satisfaction. His proven ability to implement efficient processes and enhance customer experience will be invaluable in helping Amida maintain its market-leading position.

Margaret Schmitt will undertake the crucial role of General Manager for Microelectronics Security, in which she will lead the development and commercial promotion of Amida’s cutting-edge semiconductor security solutions. She is an accomplished technology entrepreneur with a proven track record driving technological innovation and revenue growth, which makes her a significant asset to Amida’s leadership team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Margaret, Neil, and Randy to the Amida family,” said Amida’s Co-Founder and CEO Peter L. Levin. “Their collective experience, knowledge, and strategic vision will contribute to our continuous growth and provide a heightened level of service excellence to our esteemed clients.”

With the addition of these three new leadership members, Amida aims to strengthen and solidify its position in the data management industry while we continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address our customers’ rapidly evolving needs.

About Amida: Amida is a software services company that solves the most complex challenges in data interoperability, data exchange, governance, and security.

Amida creates and manages solutions that enable the reliable exchange of sensitive information from conception through deployment. The company securely develops and configures data management resources for clients, which include federal, state, and commercial enterprises.

