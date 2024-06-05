AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group Substitute Notice of Data Incident to Affected Individuals

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG) is issuing a substitute notice to individuals who may have been impacted by a data security incident. ABSG’s parent company previously announced the data security incident, which is fully contained.

An investigation with the assistance of law enforcement, cybersecurity experts, and outside lawyers has now identified certain individuals whose personal information was involved in the incident. ABSG maintained this information through its previous affiliation with US Bioservices Corp. (US Bio). In some instances, ABSG does not have addresses for the individuals involved. Accordingly, ABSG is issuing this press release. The personal information involved included first name, last name, health insurance information, Medicare/Medicaid number, treatment and prescription information, and date of birth. There is no evidence that any of this information has been or will be publicly disclosed, or that any information was or will be misused for fraudulent purposes as a result of this incident.

For individuals seeking additional information regarding this event, a toll-free assistance line has been established. Individuals may call 1-833-918-6284 toll-free Monday through Friday from 9 am – 9 pm US Eastern Time.

Potentially affected individuals can also find additional information on how they can help protect their personal information, as well as obtain additional resources and other information, by visiting ABSG’s website at https://www.absg.com/usbio

ABSG and its affiliates take this incident and the security of information entrusted to them very seriously. ABSG is working with cybersecurity experts to reinforce its systems and information security protocols in an effort to prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future.

