AmeriHealth Caritas Launches the In Reach Network

National Omnichannel Media Network Focused on Helping People Overcome Poverty

Brian Jones Appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AmeriHealthCaritas—AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced the launch of a national media network to spotlight, amplify and support solutions for the nearly 48 million Americans living in poverty.

Distributed content will include the In Reach Network website and mobile application, short-form videos on social media channels, audio and podcasts, long-form documentaries, television programming and specials, digital text, and printed publications.

“ For the past 40 years, AmeriHealth Caritas has been working to help our members access the health care system. We know that up to 80% of a person’s life outcomes are impacted by factors beyond the four walls of the health care system. We believe that the American Dream should be In Reach for everyone and so we’re launching the In Reach Network to unleash the power of omnichannel media,” said AmeriHealth Caritas CEO Paul Tufano. “ Through our In Reach Network, we will focus on opportunities that address the complex barriers facing those most in need and help advance meaningful change.” Tufano added: “ It’s not enough to simply identify the gaps or call out the inequities. We aim to help people rise from poverty.”

Tufano has assembled a team of exemplary multimedia leaders and has appointed seasoned media executive and five-time Emmy nominee Brian Jones to serve as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the In Reach Network. “ Our objective is to bring the important subject of poverty back into the forefront of American debate and discussion. We will showcase the latest ideas, resources, and spotlight those engaged in meaningful change in our communities, with content you can’t get anywhere else,” said Jones.

Jones brings significant experience from his more than 20 years as an executive with 21st Century Fox and News Corporation. Jones excelled as a key executive in the launch and growth of three highly successful national cable channels. As president of the Fox Business Network, Jones crafted the strategic plan and helmed the launch plan for Fox Business — driving ratings, revenue, and results for the largest digital cable launch in history.

Innovative Programming Supported by Media Leaders Gary Knell and QCatalyst’s Jason Seiken

Working with Jones in the content development, audience strategy and launch of the In Reach Network are two media leaders with strategic insight into the challenges and opportunities of groundbreaking innovative programming.

Gary Knell has four decades of experience leading some of the world’s most iconic organizations at the intersection of media, education, and social impact. He has served as President and CEO of National Geographic, NPR, and Sesame Workshop, leading transformational changes for the purpose of achieving their important missions and inspiring global audiences through the power of storytelling.

Jason Seiken is the CEO of QCatalyst, a digital innovation and product development agency that works with some of the world’s leading media companies. Seiken is the former editor in chief of the Daily Telegraph of London, and Senior Vice President and General Manager at PBS. Seiken has a long track record of digital transformation at major media brands, including as founding editor, launching washingtonpost.com.

Programming Lineup Will Include Sponsorship of PBS Series “Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan”

The initial programming schedule of the In Reach Network will include sponsorship of the PBS series “Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan,” an inspirational and revealing conversation series that tells the true stories of individual struggle, opportunity, and achievement with guests like Bryan Stevenson, Ai-jen Poo, and Dolores Huerta. “Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan” has had more than 22 million views in its first four seasons.

The In Reach Network will also offer access to the “Kelly Corrigan Wonders” podcast, which has released 277 episodes and accumulated more than 44 million listens across a dozen NPR stations and through podcasting apps.

Kelly Corrigan

PBS Show

Books

Podcast

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 13 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves approximately 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Health Insurance Marketplace members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.

About In Reach

The In Reach Network is an omnichannel content stream and media network advancing creative and innovative stories that inform and inspire — for and by people challenged by poverty and their advocates. Its objective: to lead the conversation and help people rise from poverty.

https://inreach.live

Contacts

Derrick Stokes



Tel: 1-267-229-0019



dstokes1@amerihealthcaritas.com