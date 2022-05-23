Amerigroup and Pyx Health Launch Effort to Combat Loneliness and Social Isolation Across Texas

Innovative technology platform detects loneliness and connects users with critical resources that can help improve health and lives.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Amerigroup–Amerigroup, one of Texas’ largest coordinators of managed healthcare benefits, and Pyx Health, a tech-enabled services company, are working together to combat loneliness and social isolation across Texas.

The organizations are offering Texans an innovative technology solution that detects loneliness among users and proactively connects them with critical resources to improve their emotional and mental health. This solution is currently being rolled out to Amerigroup Texas members who are at higher risk of being impacted by loneliness and social isolation. The rollout coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month, which is observed throughout the month of May.

“Amerigroup Texas has made a commitment to innovating solutions that address whole health needs, which include physical, behavioral and social health,” said Greg Thompson, President of Amerigroup Texas. “We understand that the behavioral health impacts of loneliness and social isolation can take a significant toll on a person’s physical health, fueling issues such as dementia, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. By addressing root-cause behavioral and emotional challenges, we can successfully mitigate health emergencies, improve health outcomes and continue to make a positive impact across Texas.”

The Pyx Health solution consists of an app that uses data-driven, empathetic technology to identify loneliness among vulnerable people. Pyx Health then engages members with intentional, consistent human intervention to build trusted connections, provide support and improve lives. Members can access Pyx Health and be connected to resources at any time of day, ensuring that they get the precise help they need, at the moment they need it.

“Pyx Health’s vision is to tackle loneliness where it matters most, for everyone who needs it,” said Cindy Jordan, founder and CEO of Pyx Health. “We know that loneliness is linked to chronic illnesses and diseases. Through a combination of human support and accessible technology, we are able to successfully help people reconnect to their healthcare, their loved ones and their community.”

Research demonstrates that people with chronic loneliness live in a state of “fight or flight,” triggered by the stress of loneliness and isolation. They often develop a distorted perception of reality and have trouble breaking unhealthy cycles of reclusion. This can increase the risk of hospitalization, contribute to chronic disease and obesity, and even increase mortality by 45 percent. By addressing these issues, Amerigroup and Pyx Health are changing the landscape of care, resulting in improved health, reduced emergency-department and inpatient utilization and significant savings on healthcare costs.

An outreach campaign is currently underway to contact Amerigroup Texas members who have been identified as the most likely to benefit from the Pyx Health solution, and information is being provided to enroll them in the program. Amerigroup’s Member Services representatives are also referring members to the program as they identify needs during customer service calls. For more information about this program and other benefits, Amerigroup members are encouraged to call the number on the back of their Amerigroup ID card or visit www.myamerigroup.com/tx.

ABOUT AMERIGROUP TEXAS

Amerigroup Texas helps improve healthcare access and quality for more than a million Texans by developing innovative care management programs and services. Consumers are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. Amerigroup Texas provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage consumers to become active participants in their healthcare. Through health education programs, consumers are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Amerigroup Texas, visit www.myamerigroup.com/tx.

ABOUT PYX HEALTH

Pyx Health offers the first loneliness and social isolation technology focused on helping the most vulnerable populations. Combining a digital platform with a Compassionate Support Center and timely human interventions, Pyx Health provides patients and healthcare providers an innovative, scalable solution that effectively addresses the nation’s critical loneliness epidemic. Pyx Health is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. More information is available at https://www.pyxhealth.com. Because no one gets better alone.

Contacts

AMERIGROUP MEDIA CONTACT:



Denise Malecki, Public Relations Director

Email: denise.malecki@amerigroup.com