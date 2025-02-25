America’s New Tech Workforce: 97% of Delivery Drivers Now Rely on Multiple Digital Systems to Reach Your Doorstep

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an era where more than 50 million packages are being delivered daily in the U.S., new research reveals the sophisticated technology ecosystem keeping delivery drivers efficient and safe. A study from Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage, and scale the mobility ecosystem, shows that the modern delivery driver is far from just a person behind the wheel – they're increasingly becoming tech operators. They manage multiple digital systems simultaneously in the course of their duties, from navigation to delivery confirmation systems upon parcel drop-off and beyond.

The research, which surveyed drivers from USPS, UPS, FedEx, and Amazon, paints a picture of an industry where technology isn't just an add-on – it's essential for survival. A staggering 97% of drivers report that technology is now as crucial to their job as their vehicle, marking a fundamental shift in how America's packages get from warehouse to doorstep.

The research reveals an emerging hierarchy of real-time information needs, with drivers ranking their most critical updates:

Road conditions (97%) - Essential for route planning and safety

Traffic accidents (93%) - Enabling real-time route adjustments

Weather changes (93%) - Critical for delivery timing and driver safety

Fuel availability (91%) - Vital for uninterrupted service

Additional key findings that highlight this digital transformation:

Three in four drivers (74%) now operate employer-provided tech systems that can include GPS, dash cameras, tablets, and advanced telematics – representing a significant investment by major carriers in their mobile workforce.

Despite covering an average of 12,000 miles annually – equivalent to driving halfway around the Earth – 95% of drivers report technology makes their routes more efficient.

Safety technology is proving its worth: 94% of drivers confirm that features like blind spot detection and backup cameras have actively prevented accidents.

Vontier, which provides critical technologies across the mobility ecosystem, continues to develop solutions that support this digital transformation through advanced fueling systems, telematics, and innovative safety technologies. Vontier supports customers wherever they are on their energy journey and makes it easy for operators to manage mixed energy fleets by providing best in class technology.

For more information about Vontier's mobility solutions, visit www.vontier.com.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

