America’s Leading Wireless Network Tops Competitors in New Industry Expert Report

In the latest report from Ookla®, T-Mobile’s network once again earned top rankings for fastest speeds, most consistent, best video, lowest latency, best 5G speed performance and 5G availability

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s time for spring cleaning and the Un-carrier is sweeping up! Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, today shared a report confirming T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) earns top honors across the majority of categories in its Speedtest® Global Index Market Analysis United States Q1 2023 report. The Un-carrier repeated its wins in every single category for overall network performance as it continues to emerge in third-party reports as the nation’s overall network leader.





In addition to receiving top national rankings, T-Mobile is turning even more of the U.S. magenta as the fastest provider in 46 states and the District of Columbia as well as in 88 of the 100 most populous U.S. cities.

“We’ve gone from being the leading 5G network to establishing ourselves as the overall network leader in an incredibly short amount of time,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “We’ve taken our network to the top while also providing customers with unbeatable value, without making any compromises, and we still have more up our sleeve.”

T-Mobile’s overall network performance placed first in all categories:

Fastest mobile operator in the U.S. with median download speeds more than 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T at 165.22 Mbps.

with median download speeds more than 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T at 165.22 Mbps. Lowest multi-server latency , which can lead to faster response times for gamers , improved IoT solutions for businesses and more.

, which can lead to faster response times for gamers improved solutions for businesses and more. Most consistent network , meaning T-Mobile customers have faster speeds more consistently than those with Verizon and AT&T.

, meaning T-Mobile customers have faster speeds more consistently than those with Verizon and AT&T. Best place to stream video meaning the highest video score ranking.

When measuring 5G performance, T-Mobile also repeated some major wins in Q1:

5G Performance: Average download speeds at a blazing 220.70 Mbps — over 2.5x faster than AT&T.

Average download speeds at a blazing 220.70 Mbps — over 2.5x faster than AT&T. 5G Availability: T-Mobile has the most available 5G network, with customers being connected 71.1% of the time compared to AT&T’s 68.7% and Verizon’s 37.6%.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 325 million people across 1.9 million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 265 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year – nearly everyone in the country.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for the U.S., Q1 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

