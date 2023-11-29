America’s Latest Travel Insights Uncovered by Leading Subscription Platform eDreams ODIGEO

The bright stars of 2023: Las Vegas and New York City shine with 28% and 24% growth in foreign visitors, topping the charts

Las Vegas, Orlando and New York City were the most popular destinations for Americans this year (followed by Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Denver & Los Angeles.) In 2023, 77% of eDreams ODIGEO’s American customers travelled within the USA as opposed to 23% journeying to the rest of the world. Among the nationalities that visited the USA during this year, the French have been at the top of the list, followed by the German and Spanish visitors. eDreams ODIGEO’s data further reveals that the top 3 growth destinations for Americans in 2023 compared to the previous year were Detroit (+125% bookings), Charlotte (+106% bookings) and Raleigh (+103% bookings).

eDreams ODIGEO also reveals which nations travelled most to the USA during 2023: France (13%), followed by Germany (11%) and Spain (8%). International visitors’ favorite destinations were New York City, Miami and Los Angeles. Two American cities stood out globally during 2023, ranking in the top 10 growth destinations versus 2022: Las Vegas (+28%) and New York city (+23%).

2024 PREDICTIONS:

European countries are popular for travel next year, with five in the top searched destinations for 2024 (London, Paris, Rome, Frankfurt & Barcelona).

Top searched destinations for 2024

(American travelers) London Tokyo Paris Rome Cancun New York City Orlando Frankfurt Honolulu Barcelona

Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO, comments: “Our research shows that travel continues to be a very important part of people’s lives. When we look at the global travel map for 2023, traditional hotspots like Paris, Barcelona and London remain firm favourites. But, we have also seen some long-haul destinations grow in popularity this year. That’s really exciting as it shows how travellers are embracing the plethora of choice, information and inspiration available to them thanks to new technologies like AI and increasingly influential social media platforms like TikTok.

“Turning to next year, we fully expect travellers to jump at the chance to discover new destinations, drawing on the immense choice they have at their fingertips. Again, while Paris and London claim the top spots for bookings so far, we’re seeing customers search for a rich mix of locations across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. 2024 is also characterised by a packed sporting calendar and we’re already seeing that have a big impact.

“2023 has been a busy and exciting year for global travel. Overall, the data shows that, across the world, there continues to be a deeply held wanderlust and passion for travel.”

Methodology



The eDreams ODIGEO 2023 A Year in Travel Report is collated utilizing flight booking data from the company’s online travel agency brands (eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages and Travellink). It covers the periods from 1st January to 31st October 2023 vs the same dates in 2022. *Data is drawn from major European markets and the USA. The main European markets are France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, UK, Sweden and Germany. Traveling dates: 1st January to 31st December 2023 against the same dates in 2022 & 1st of January 2024 to 31st January 2024.

About eDreams ODIGEO



eDreams ODIGEO is the world’s leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 20 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business conceptualized Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped 5.2 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, cruises, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

