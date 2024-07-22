America’s communities at a CROSSROADS: New survey reveals mix of optimism and pessimism about the future needs of America’s infrastructure

– Survey compares global and US multigenerational responses on how to plan for water, transportation, housing, climate and technology needs

– Compares responses from residents in California, Florida, New York and Texas

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GHD, a global professional services company operating in the markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation, released CROSSROADS, a comprehensive report that explores perspectives on intergenerational equity and its pivotal role in shaping future communities. In the report, GHD explores the important role that infrastructure plays in meeting the diverse needs of current and future generations, both globally and in the US.





Globally, 13,000 people were surveyed, including 4,000 in the US, with a focus on responses from California, Florida, New York and Texas. CROSSROADS presents a comprehensive and nuanced understanding of intergenerational equity — which is focused on creating fair and just places and spaces that prioritize people of all generations, both now and in the future — all through an infrastructure lens.

The study found that a majority of Americans are pessimistic about the country’s future. Generational differences are also evident. Across all markets, the younger generations are more optimistic than older generations, with Gen X the most pessimistic overall.

When asked about their opinion of the future, only 36 percent of US respondents had a positive view and 46 percent had a negative view. Residents in California and Texas were the most optimistic (both at 45 percent), while just 35 percent of Floridians surveyed were optimistic.

“ CROSSROADS brings diverse and multigenerational voices into the conversation to help lead us to better decision-making when it comes to infrastructure decisions,” said Maria Lehman, GHD US Infrastructure Lead. “ We must understand infrastructure needs for the next 50 years. With the $1.2-trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) supporting more durable and sustainable infrastructure, we’re at the beginning of a level of reinvestment that hasn’t been enacted since before World War II. We want to make sure this work is engineered in a way that meets current and future needs for both the useful and financial life of the improved asset.”

As societal needs evolve, the resilience and adaptability of infrastructure becomes vital in mitigating the impact of climate change, population growth and economic fluctuations. CROSSROADS can serve as a benchmark, incorporating perspectives from multiple generations to ensure infrastructure is adaptable to evolving societal demands and environmental challenges.

“ The investments we make today in robust infrastructure will shape our quality of life, safety and prosperity for the next 50 years. Making this investment will never be more cost-effective than it is right now,” said Lehman. “ According to industry standards, for every dollar deployed from the BIL and other sources on infrastructure improvements today, the return is between $6 and $11 versus the exorbitant cost of new construction and repairs in the future.”

CROSSROADS reveals that climate change is a pressing concern, with half the US market having experienced its impact. In response, Americans are adopting various eco-friendly practices such as recycling, composting, water conservation and opting for product repairs over replacement. Californians and Texans are most receptive to drinking treated water, and Californians are most willing to pay more for household water.

Smart systems and technologies elicit both hope and concern among Americans. Although there are apprehensions about internet-connected devices, residents recognize the potential of small solutions to enhance traffic flow, improve resource management and boost quality of life through public Wi-Fi.

State-specific findings also reveal disparities on these themes as well as generational differences:

California

California stands out as a state with a progressive mindset regarding sustainability and a willingness to embrace new technologies and lifestyles. However, a high cost of living is a significant concern.

Residents are more optimistic about the future than the national average.

57 percent are open to drinking treated or recycled water in the wake of freshwater scarcity and population growth.

72 percent believe the switch to clean energy will create jobs for their community.

Californians are strong advocates for sustainability and are willing to pay more for sustainable products and services.

While more likely to live further away from their workplace than those in other states, Californians are less likely to buy gas-powered cars and prefer hybrid or electric vehicles.

Florida

Florida reveals a complex picture with concerns about the future and a high cost of living. However, focus on environmental issues, particularly among younger generations, suggests a growing awareness and commitment to sustainability.

Unlike the other three states, Florida mirrors the national trend of pessimism toward the future, with Baby Boomers being more pessimistic than their counterparts in other states.

Floridians prioritize environmental concerns with a focus on building a sustainable economy and protecting natural waterways.

67 percent of Floridians are committed to making sustainable choices and practicing more eco-friendly habits to reduce the impact of climate change.

They also face a comparatively high cost of living, with a significant portion of their income allocated to housing costs.

New York

New York demonstrates a forward-looking attitude, particularly towards clean energy and sustainable living. The preference for traditional work models and a higher rate of home ownership suggests a focus on stability and established norms.

New Yorkers are more optimistic about the future compared to the national average.

72 percent say the government should do more to teach communities about the importance of clean energy.

64 percent believe the switch to clean energy will create new industries and jobs for their community.

While they claim to experience lower impact from climate change compared to other states, they are still willing to pay more for sustainable products and services and are most optimistic about the shift towards clean energy.

New Yorkers have a higher likelihood of owning homes without a mortgage compared to other states and, hence, are less likely to feel that housing cost increases have impacted their ability to afford other necessities.

Texas

Texas exhibits a strong sense of community and a proactive approach to issues like climate change and clean energy. They embrace remote work, which signifies adaptability and a focus on work-life balance.

Texans are more optimistic about the future than the national average.

56 percent of Texans are open to drinking treated or recycled water.

Texans experience the highest impact of climate change compared to other states and are more open to government spending on community protection.

They are also strong proponents of clean energy and believe it will lead to job creation.

Texans commute longer distances (11-20 miles) to their work or study locations and are more likely to spend a significant portion of their time working from home but are also more likely to accept jobs that don’t offer that option.

Overall, there are high levels of agreement in the US that there should be strong commitment to action across a range of issues including:

Government should focus on making roads safer – 66 percent

Being aware of water usage and actively trying to use less – 66 percent

Government should do more to teach about clean energy – 73 percent

Need a varied and cheaper housing in one’s area – 64 percent

Worries about privacy and safety of internet connected devices gathering data – 71 percent

Government needs to do more to curb transport emissions – 65 percent

