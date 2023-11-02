AmericanTCS Launches FiduciaryxChange to Support 401(k) Sponsors, Advisors and Administrators

Comprehensive suite of services streamlines fiduciary responsibilities, minimizes risk, empowers users to prioritize plan participants’ financial well-being

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AmericanTCS, a provider of industry-leading financial services to the American workforce, today announced a comprehensive suite of fiduciary services for 401(k) sponsors, advisors and administrators, offered under FiduciaryxChange.





The solutions, offered through AmericanTCS Fiduciary Services, LLC, streamline fiduciary responsibilities and minimize the risk and administrative burden of adhering to the Internal Revenue Code, Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) regulations and the plan document.

“We’re proud to launch world-class solutions that simplify retirement plan administration and give fiduciaries more freedom to concentrate on what matters most – serving plan participants’ financial well-being,” said Jeff Atwell, Senior Vice President, Fiduciary Services, at AmericanTCS. “Whether you are sponsoring a 401(k), serving as an advisor to several plans or working as an administrator, we provide one of the most flexible and comprehensive offerings available.”

Through its services under FiduciaryxChange, AmericanTCS works alongside Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), recordkeepers and trustees to help establish Pooled Employer Plans (PEPs) for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) that need a white-label solution and to improve efficiency and reduce the burden of Form 5500 for plans requiring an audit.

Additional capabilities include consulting, annual compliance and assessments, including 408(b)(2) compliance, as well as assisting advisors through web-based tools and unbiased information to help participants in their financial wellness journey.

Clients using the services of FiduciaryxChange are assigned a dedicated and experienced compliance manager. When delivering FiduciaryxChange’s services – including PEPs, 402(a) Named Plan Fiduciary Services and Delegated Plan Administrator support – AmericanTCS maintains a specific Prudent Expert Standard of Care.

Fees for FiduciaryxChange’s services are presented in an easy-to-understand manner and are available in a bundled environment within the AmericanTCS family, or in an unbundled capacity with any recordkeeper or TPA.

For more information, visit www.americantcs.com/fiduciaryxchange/.

About AmericanTCSSM

AmericanTCS and its businesses collectively date back almost 40 years and provide industry-leading financial services to the American workforce. AmericanTCS delivers a wide array of custody and trust, retirement services, wealth management, and technology software automation to a diverse national client base through its businesses. With over $120 billion in assets custodied, $17 billion in recordkeeping assets, and $1.6 billion under wealth management and fiduciary services, all of the operations that comprise AmericanTCS share a common mission: to create financial security for all Americans. To learn more, visit www.americantcs.com.

