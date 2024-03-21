Americans Have already Deposited a Half-Million in Cash into Old Glory Bank Accounts at Retailers Nationwide

Old Glory Cash-IN makes cash deposit available at 90,000 retail locations

www.oldglorybank.com

ELMORE CITY, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Old Glory Bank, the pro-America online community bank, announced its popular Cash-IN program has reached the $500,000 mark in cash deposits. Old Glory Cash-IN is the bank’s innovative solution, providing a network of more than 90,000 retail locations across America where customers can quickly deposit cash into their Old Glory Bank accounts.





“Serving customers in all fifty states through our great online and mobile bank platform meant overcoming the challenge of how they can easily deposit cash,” explained Mike Ring, Old Glory Bank’s President and CEO. “So, we created Old Glory Cash-IN, which has been a huge hit with our customers.”

Old Glory Bank is an FDIC-insured bank with a physical branch in Elmore City, Oklahoma. Its intuitive and seamless online banking platform allows it to serve customers all across America. Now, with Old Glory Cash-IN, they have removed the remaining friction point to online banking, depositing cash.

“Our customer is the engine that runs America, and they frequently have cash,” Ring explains. “With Old Glory Cash-IN, there is now an easy way to deposit that cash into Old Glory Bank. Reaching a half-a-million dollars in cash deposits in a few short months confirms this demand.”

Old Glory Cash-IN is very easy to use. Customers select “CASH-IN DEPOSIT” in the App, go to the nearest location with “Find Locations Near ME,” and present the App’s one-time-use barcode to the cashier. The cashier will scan the barcode upon accepting the cash and within seconds, the deposit amount is credited to the customer’s account, allowing them immediate access to those funds.

Old Glory Bank partnered with InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, leveraging their expansive retail network across the US. Ring points out, “InComm Payments has one of the most reliable and broad-reaching payments technology platforms and retail networks, which allows us to meet our customers where they shop.”

Customers should open an Old Glory Bank account at oldglorybank.com to take advantage of Cash-IN.

About Old Glory Bank

Old Glory Bank is an FDIC-insured bank that offers the best mobile banking solutions for consumers and businesses, from sea to shining sea. Old Glory Bank is committed to serving those who feel marginalized for believing in the greatness of America. Old Glory Bank was co-founded by some of the leading voices supporting freedom and love of country, including former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson; Radio and Television Host Larry Elder; country music superstar, TV host, entrepreneur, and songwriter, John Rich; and former two-term Governor of Oklahoma, Mary Fallin-Christensen. Visit www.oldglorybank.com. We Stand with You. No Matter Where You Stand. Member FDIC.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

Contacts

Ms. Jules Wortman, jwortman@wortmanworks.com