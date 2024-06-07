American Water to Contribute Expertise to Panel at the 2024 NASUCA Mid-Year Meeting

CAMDEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it will be participating at the 2024 Mid-Year Meeting for the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates, taking place June 9 through 12, in Madison, Wis.





Nicholas Santillo, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President, American Water, will participate in a panel titled Asking the Right Questions About Water Cybersecurity. Santillo and other expert panelists will provide valuable insights and guidance on top cybersecurity concerns related to our nation’s critical infrastructure.

NASUCA is an association of 61 consumer advocates in 45 states and the District of Columbia, Barbados, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica. NASUCA’s members are designated by the laws of their respective jurisdictions to represent the interests of utility consumers before state and federal regulators and in the courts.

For more information and the full agenda, visit https://www.nasuca.org/event/2024-nasuca-mid-year-meeting/.

