American Tower to Present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Deutsche Bank 33rd Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 1:50 p.m. ET in Palm Beach, Florida.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of American Tower’s website at www.americantower.com/investor-relations.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 149,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

