American Tower Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS(1)(2) Fourth Quarter 2024 Full Year 2024 ● Total revenue increased 3.7% to $2,548 million ● Total revenue increased 1.1% to $10,127 million ● Total property revenue increased 2.0% to $2,484 million ● Property revenue increased 0.7% to $9,934 million ● Net income increased 9,151.9% to $1,231 million(3)(4)(5) ● Net income increased 66.8% to $2,280 million(3)(4)(5) ● Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.1% to $1,692 million ● Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.9% to $6,812 million ● Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders increased 1,348.3% to $1,230 million(3)(4)(5) ● Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders increased 52.0% to $2,255 million(3)(4)(5) ● AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders increased 1.7% to $1,088 million ● AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders increased 7.0% to $4,934 million ● AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders, as adjusted, increased 10.7% to $1,088 million(6) ● AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders, as adjusted, increased 6.0% to $4,661 million(6)

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Steven Vondran, American Tower’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We posted another year of solid results at American Tower, delivering AFFO per Share growth supportive of our long-term target, while demonstrating effective execution of the strategic priorities I laid out a year ago. Our initial expectations for accelerating activity over the course of the year were validated, highlighted by mid-band deployments in the U.S. and Europe, 4G densification and early 5G upgrades in emerging markets, and another exceptional year of leasing at CoreSite. The contribution to the margin from these solid demand trends was further complemented by prudent cost controls and the successful execution of our globalization initiatives, driving added efficiency to the already attractive operating leverage inherent to our business.

While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, demand for connectivity across our global platform continues unabated. The strategic steps we’ve taken to enhance the quality of our earnings through portfolio management, disciplined capital allocation and balance sheet strength, has us well positioned to navigate volatility and uncertainty, while meeting the critical needs of our customers. Taken altogether, our business today is better positioned to deliver durable, sustained growth and returns for our shareholders over the long-term.”

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS OVERVIEW(1)(2)

American Tower generated the following operating results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 (all comparative information is presented against the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023).

($ in millions, except per share amounts.) Q4 2024 Growth Rate FY 2024 Growth Rate Total revenue $ 2,548 3.7 % $ 10,127 1.1 % Total property revenue $ 2,484 2.0 % $ 9,934 0.7 % Total Tenant Billings Growth $ 102 5.7 % $ 438 6.1 % Organic Tenant Billings Growth $ 90 5.0 % $ 381 5.3 % Property Gross Margin $ 1,861 2.8 % $ 7,452 1.1 % Property Gross Margin % 74.9 % 75.0 % Net income(3)(4)(5) $ 1,231 9,151.9 % $ 2,280 66.8 % Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders(3)(4)(5) $ 1,230 1,348.3 % $ 2,255 52.0 % Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders per diluted share(3)(4)(5) $ 2.62 1,355.6 % $ 4.82 51.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,692 5.1 % $ 6,812 1.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 66.4 % 67.3 % Nareit Funds From Operations (FFO) attributable to AMT common stockholders(4) $ 1,682 96.0 % $ 5,233 13.5 % AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders $ 1,088 1.7 % $ 4,934 7.0 % AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share $ 2.32 1.3 % $ 10.54 6.8 % AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders, as adjusted(6) $ 1,088 10.7 % $ 4,661 6.0 % AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share, as adjusted(6) $ 2.32 10.5 % $ 9.96 5.8 % Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,199 5.0 % $ 5,291 12.0 % Less: total cash capital expenditures(7) $ 453 (14.8 )% $ 1,616 (11.7 )% Free Cash Flow $ 746 22.2 % $ 3,675 27.0 %

____________ (1) On September 12, 2024, American Tower Corporation (the “Company” or “American Tower”) completed the sale of 100% of the equity interests in its operations in India (“ATC TIPL” or “ATC India”) to Data Infrastructure Trust, an Infrastructure Investment Trust sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management (the “ATC TIPL Transaction”). The ATC TIPL Transaction qualified for presentation as discontinued operations. Prior to the divestiture and classification as discontinued operations, ATC TIPL’s operating results were included within the Asia-Pacific property segment. Accordingly, the operating results of ATC TIPL are reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Please refer to the footnotes and definitions in this release regarding treatment of discontinued operations. (2) Results for total revenue, total property revenue, total Tenant Billings Growth, Organic Tenant Billings Growth, Property Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders, as adjusted, and AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share, as adjusted, exclude the impacts associated with discontinued operations related to the ATC TIPL Transaction. Net income, Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders, Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders per diluted share, Nareit Funds From Operations (FFO) attributable to AMT common stockholders, AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders, AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share, Cash provided by operating activities, total cash capital expenditures and Free Cash Flow include the impacts associated with discontinued operations related to the ATC TIPL Transaction. (3) Q4 2024 and FY 2024 growth rates positively impacted by the Company’s extension of the estimated useful lives of its tower assets and the estimated settlement dates for its asset retirement obligations, which the Company estimates resulted in a decrease of approximately $730 million in depreciation and amortization expense and a decrease of approximately $75 million in accretion expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Such decreases were relatively evenly distributed by quarter throughout 2024. (4) Q4 2024 and FY 2024 growth rates impacted by foreign currency gains of approximately $539.7 million and $308.3 million, respectively, in the current periods as compared to foreign currency losses of approximately $(377.7) million and $(330.6) million, respectively, in the prior-year periods. (5) FY 2024 growth rates were impacted by a loss on the sale of ATC TIPL of $1.2 billion in the current-year period, which primarily included the reclassification of the Company’s cumulative translation adjustment in India upon exiting the market of $1.1 billion. The loss on sale of ATC TIPL is included in Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes in the consolidated statements of operations. Q4 and FY 2024 growth rates were also impacted by impairment charges, including goodwill impairments, of $205.3 and $604.4 million recognized in the prior-year periods, respectively. (6) Represents AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders from continuing operations adjusted for a full period of interest expense savings associated with the use of approximately $2.0 billion of proceeds from the ATC TIPL Transaction to pay down existing indebtedness under the 2021 Multicurrency Credit Facility (as defined below), at the applicable historical borrowing cost for the respective period. No additional adjustments are required related to the repayment of approximately $120 million under the Company’s unsecured term loan in India, as amended in January 2024 (the “India Term Loan”), as the historical interest expense associated with the India Term Loan is already considered as part of AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders from discontinued operations when deriving AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders from continued operations. (7) Q4 2024 and FY 2024 cash capital expenditures include $9.5 million and $37.4 million, respectively, of finance lease and perpetual land easement payments reported in cash flows from financing activities in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

Please refer to “Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures” below for definitions and other information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP measures. For financial information and reconciliations to GAAP measures, please refer to the “Unaudited Selected Consolidated Financial Information” below.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION OVERVIEW

Distributions – During the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, the Company declared the following regular cash distributions to its common stockholders:

Common Stock Distributions Q4 2024(1) FY 2024 Distributions per share $ 1.62 $ 6.48 Aggregate amount (in millions) $ 757.1 $ 3,027.3 Year-over-year per share growth (4.7 )% 0.5 %

_____________ (1) The distribution declared on December 5, 2024 was paid on February 3, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 27, 2024.

Capital Expenditures – During the fourth quarter of 2024, total capital expenditures were approximately $453 million, of which $74 million was for non-discretionary capital improvements and corporate capital expenditures. For the full year 2024, total capital expenditures were approximately $1.6 billion, of which $189 million was for non-discretionary capital improvements and corporate capital expenditures. For additional capital expenditure details, please refer to the supplemental disclosure package available on the Company’s website.

Other Events – During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company completed the previously announced sales of 100% of its ownership interests of its subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand for total aggregate consideration of approximately $77.6 million.

The Company entered into an agreement, which received government approval on February 13, 2025, pursuant to which it expects to sell one of its subsidiaries in South Africa that holds fiber assets for total aggregate consideration of 2.5 billion South African Rand (approximately $132.7 million) subject to certain adjustments. The Company expects to complete the sale during the first quarter of 2025.

LEVERAGE AND FINANCING OVERVIEW

Leverage – For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s Net Leverage Ratio was 5.1x net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) to fourth quarter 2024 annualized Adjusted EBITDA.

Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio ($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) As of December 31, 2024 Total debt $ 36,502 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 2,000 Net Debt $ 34,502 Divided By: Fourth quarter annualized Adjusted EBITDA(1) 6,768 Net Leverage Ratio 5.1x

_____________ (1) Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA multiplied by four.

Liquidity and Financing Activities – As of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $12.0 billion of total liquidity, consisting of approximately $2.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $10.0 billion under its revolving credit facilities, net of any outstanding letters of credit.

On November 21, 2024, the Company issued an aggregate of $1.2 billion in senior unsecured notes. The net proceeds of the offering were used to repay existing indebtedness under its $6.0 billion senior unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility, as amended and restated in December 2021, as further amended (the “2021 Multicurrency Credit Facility”), and its $4.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility, as amended and restated in December 2021, as further amended (the “2021 Credit Facility”).

On January 28, 2025, the Company amended the 2021 Multicurrency Credit Facility, the 2021 Credit Facility and its $1.0 billion term loan, as amended and restated in December 2021, as further amended (collectively, the “Loans”), to, among other things, extend the maturity dates under the Loans, and to update the Applicable Margins (as defined in the loan agreements) thereunder.

FULL YEAR 2025 OUTLOOK

The following full year 2025 estimates are based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable and reflect the Company’s expectations as of February 25, 2025. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of various factors, and the Company refers you to the cautionary language regarding “forward-looking statements” included in this press release when considering this information.

The Company’s outlook is based on the following average foreign currency exchange rates to 1.00 U.S. Dollar for February 25, 2025 through December 31, 2025: (a) 1,202 Argentinean Pesos; (b) 124.10 Bangladeshi Taka; (c) 5.90 Brazilian Reais; (d) 1.44 Canadian Dollars; (e) 1,000 Chilean Pesos; (f) 4,410 Colombian Pesos; (g) 0.97 Euros; (h) 15.50 Ghanaian Cedis; (i) 131 Kenyan Shillings; (j) 20.90 Mexican Pesos; (k) 1,620 Nigerian Naira; (l) 7,900 Paraguayan Guarani; (m) 3.75 Peruvian Soles; (n) 59.60 Philippine Pesos; (o) 18.75 South African Rand; (p) 3,720 Ugandan Shillings; and (q) 630 West African CFA Francs.

The Company’s outlook reflects estimated negative impacts of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations to total property revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders of approximately $229 million, $152 million and $126 million, respectively, relative to the Company’s 2024 results. The impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on net income metrics is not provided, as the impact on all components of the net income measure cannot be calculated without unreasonable effort.

The Company’s 2024 results, for the purposes of the growth rates described below, are presented on a continuing operations basis, with the exception of Net Income, Net Income attributable to AMT common stockholders, AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders and AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share.

Additional information pertaining to the impact of foreign currency and Secured Overnight Financing Rate fluctuations on the Company’s outlook has been provided in the supplemental disclosure package available on the Company’s website.

2025 Outlook: ($ in millions, except per share amounts.) Full Year 2025 Midpoint Growth Rates vs. Prior Year Midpoint Growth Rates vs. Prior Year, As Adjusted Total property revenue(1)(2) $ 9,920 to $ 10,070 0.6 % N/A Net income 2,930 to 3,020 30.5 % N/A Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders 2,960 to 3,050 33.3 % N/A Adjusted EBITDA(3) 6,855 to 6,925 1.1 % N/A AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders 4,830 to 4,920 (1.2 )% 4.6 % AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share $ 10.31 to $ 10.50 (1.3 )% 4.4 %

____________ (1) Includes U.S. & Canada segment property revenue of $5,190 million to $5,250 million, international property revenue of $3,705 million to $3,775 million and Data Centers segment property revenue of $1,025 million to $1,045 million, reflecting midpoint growth rates of (0.5)%, (0.6)% and 11.9%, respectively. The U.S. & Canada growth rate includes an estimated negative impact of approximately 4% associated with a decrease in non-cash straight-line revenue recognition. The international growth rate includes an estimated negative impact of over 6% from the translational effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. International property revenue reflects the Company’s Africa & APAC, Europe and Latin America segments. Data Centers segment property revenue reflects revenue from the Company’s data center facilities and related assets. (2) Property revenue growth rate includes an estimated negative impact of approximately 2% associated with straight-line revenue recognition. (3) Adjusted EBITDA growth rate includes an estimated negative impact of approximately 3% associated with straight-line revenue recognition.

2025 Outlook for Total Property revenue, at the midpoint, includes the following components(1): ($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) U.S. & Canada Property(2) International Property(3) Data Centers Property(4) Total Property International pass-through revenue N/A $ 1,020 N/A $ 1,020 Straight-line revenue 28 24 10 62

____________ (1) For additional discussion regarding these components, please refer to “Revenue Components” below. (2) U.S. & Canada property revenue includes revenue from all assets in the United States and Canada, other than data center facilities and related assets. (3) International property revenue reflects the Company’s Africa & APAC, Europe and Latin America segments. (4) Data Centers property revenue reflects revenue from the Company’s data center facilities and related assets.

2025 Outlook for Total Tenant Billings Growth, at the midpoint, includes the following components(1): (Totals may not add due to rounding.) U.S. & Canada Property International Property(2) Total Property Organic Tenant Billings ≥4.3% ~6% ~5% New Site Tenant Billings ~0% ~1% ~0.5% Total Tenant Billings Growth ≥4.3% ~7% ~5.5%

____________ (1) For additional discussion regarding the component growth rates, please refer to “Revenue Components” below. Tenant Billings Growth is not applicable to the Data Centers segment. For additional details related to the Data Centers segment, please refer to the supplemental disclosure package available on the Company’s website. (2) International property Tenant Billings Growth reflects the Company’s Africa & APAC, Europe and Latin America segments.

Outlook for Capital Expenditures: ($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) Full Year 2025 Discretionary capital projects(1) $ 880 to $ 910 Ground lease purchases 190 to 210 Start-up capital projects 50 to 70 Redevelopment 360 to 390 Capital improvement 145 to 155 Corporate 10 — 10 Total $ 1,635 to $ 1,745

____________ (1) Includes the construction of 1,950 to 2,550 communications sites globally and $610 million of development spend in the Company’s Data Centers segment.

Reconciliation of Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA to Net income: ($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) Full Year 2025 Net income $ 2,930 to $ 3,020 Interest expense 1,375 to 1,355 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,985 to 1,995 Income tax provision 345 to 335 Stock-based compensation expense 178 — 178 Other, including other operating expenses, interest income, (gain) loss on retirement of long-term obligations and other (income) expense 42 — 42 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,855 to $ 6,925

Reconciliation of Outlook for AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders to Net income: ($ in millions, except share and per share data, totals may not add due to rounding.) Full Year 2025 Net income $ 2,930 to $ 3,020 Straight-line revenue (62 ) — (62 ) Straight-line expense 39 — 39 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,985 to 1,995 Stock-based compensation expense 178 — 178 Deferred portion of income tax and other income tax adjustments 77 — 77 Other, including other operating expense, amortization of deferred financing costs, debt discounts and premiums, (gain) loss on retirement of long-term obligations, other (income) expense and long-term deferred interest charges 203 — 203 Capital improvement capital expenditures (145 ) to (155 ) Corporate capital expenditures (10 ) — (10 ) Adjustments and distributions for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interests (365 ) — (365 ) AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders $ 4,830 to $ 4,920 Divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 468,700 — 468,700 AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share $ 10.31 to $ 10.50

Reconciliation of Outlook for EBITDA to AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders and AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders per Share: ($ in millions, except share and per share data, totals may not add due to rounding.) Full Year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,855 to $ 6,925 Straight-line revenue (62 ) — (62 ) Straight-line expense 39 — 39 Cash interest expense (1,319 ) to (1,299 ) Interest income 105 — 105 Cash paid for income taxes (268 ) to (258 ) Capital improvement capital expenditures (145 ) to (155 ) Corporate capital expenditures (10 ) — (10 ) Adjustments and dividends from non-controlling interest (365 ) — (365 ) AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 4,830 to $ 4,920 Divided by weighted average shares outstanding 468,700 — 468,700 AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share $ 10.31 to $ 10.50

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 149,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit the “Earnings Materials” and “Investor Presentations” sections of our investor relations hub at www.americantower.com.

Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures

In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) provided throughout this press release, the Company has presented the following Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures: Segment Gross Margin, Segment Operating Profit, Segment Operating Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Nareit Funds From Operations (FFO) attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders, Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders, AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders, as adjusted, AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders per Share, AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders per Share, as adjusted, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio. In addition, the Company presents: Tenant Billings, Tenant Billings Growth, Organic Tenant Billings Growth and New Site Tenant Billings Growth.

These measures are not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, they are presented as additional information because management believes they are useful indicators of the current financial performance of the Company's core businesses and are commonly used across its industry peer group.

