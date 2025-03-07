American Tower Corporation Declares Quarterly Distribution

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.70 per share on shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on April 28, 2025 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2025.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 149,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, future operating results and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the Company’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents the Company subsequently files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

Adam Smith

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

Telephone: (617) 375-7500