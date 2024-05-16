American Software to Participate at the 24th B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered supply chain planning software, today announced that Allan Dow, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Vincent Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following investor conference:

24th Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference



Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024



Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1s

Allan Dow will also participate as a panelist on the “AI in Tech and FinTech Space” panel taking place at the conference.

