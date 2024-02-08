American Software to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Preliminary Financial Results

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entity Logility, delivers an innovative AI-powered supply chain planning platform that enables resiliency and accelerates digital supply chain transformation, today announced that it will release its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 preliminary financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible via the investor relations page of American Software’s website at www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations.

American Software’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Preliminary Financial Results Earnings Call



Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024



Time: 5:00 pm ET



Location: www.amsoftware.com

About American Software

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entity Logility, delivers optimized demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply planning tools – helping to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains.

Serving clients such as Big Lots, Carter’s, Destination XL, Hostess, Husqvarna Group, Jockey International, Johnson Controls, Parker Hannifin, Red Wing Shoe Company, Spanx, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., and Fender Musical Instrument Co, our solutions are marketed and sold through a direct sales team as well as an independent global value-added reseller distribution network.

Logility is the only supply chain planning platform leveraging Generative AI, advanced AI-driven algorithms, and machine learning. Our engineered approach drives team alignment for over 650 clients in 80 countries with prioritized, value-focused outcomes. For more information about Logility, please visit www.logility.com. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary and operating entity of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). You can learn more about American Software at www.amsoftware.com or by calling (404) 364-7615 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

