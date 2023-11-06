American Software to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Preliminary Financial Results

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entity Logility, delivers an innovative AI-powered supply chain planning platform that enables resiliency and accelerates digital supply chain transformation, today announced that it will release its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 preliminary financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible via the investor relations page of American Software’s website at www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations.

American Software’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Preliminary Financial Results Earnings Call



Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023



Time: 5:00 pm ET



Location: www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entity Logility, delivers prescriptive demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply planning tools – helping to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains.

Serving clients such as Big Lots, Carter’s, Destination XL, Hostess, Husqvarna Group, Jockey International, Johnson Controls, Parker Hannifin, Red Wing Shoe Company, Spanx, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., and Fender Musical Instrument Co, our solutions are marketed and sold through a direct sales team as well as an independent global value-added reseller distribution network.

Designed for speed and agility, Logility’s (SaaS) cloud-based platform provides an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to help deliver integrated planning and operations across the end-to-end supply chain. Our engineered approach drives team alignment for over 800 customers in 80 countries with prioritized, value-focused outcomes. For more information about Logility, please visit www.logility.com. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary and operating entity of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). You can learn more about American Software at www.amsoftware.com or by calling (404) 364-7615 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

