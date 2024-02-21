American Software, Inc. Announces Resignation of Executive Chair Jim Edenfield

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered supply chain management and advanced retail planning platforms, announced today that the company’s co-founder, Executive Chairman and Treasurer, James C. Edenfield, has elected to step down from the Board and as the company’s Treasurer, after over 50 years of leadership for the company. Mr. Edenfield submitted a letter of resignation, which the Board accepted today. Mr. Edenfield will continue as an advisor to the company and its Board.

Mr. Edenfield is an original co-founder of the company, dating back to 1970, when Mr. Edenfield and Dr. Thomas L. Newberry, IV, formed the predecessor to the company and served on its Board, with Mrs. Norma Edenfield and Mrs. Evelyn Newberry. Mr. Edenfield, together with Dr. Newberry, pioneered the development and use of manufacturing and distribution planning and execution software applications; which were foundational for the supply chain management software industry as a whole, above and beyond being foundational for the company.

For decades, Mr. Edenfield served as the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer, President and Treasurer. He oversaw the company’s growth, its initial public offering in 1983, global expansion and successfully led the company through rapid and enormous changes in the business and industry.

The Board announced that James B. Miller, Jr., a member of the Board since 2002, has agreed to serve as the Chair of the Board, effective today.

“Jim Edenfield has been a leader, mentor and friend through the decades I have known him,” said Allan Dow, CEO of American Software. “We are glad that Jim will continue to advise our Board and me and are grateful for his half a century of service to the company. We’re also thankful for Jim Miller’s willingness to step up as our Board Chair and look forward to his leadership in this transitionary period.”

This announcement does not affect the company’s previously announced Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee review of the Company’s corporate structure and dual class structure. The Committee expects that the completion of that work can be announced prior to the annual shareholder meeting.

