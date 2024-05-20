American Society for Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Launches Artificial Intelligence Institute at Digestive Disease Week

The Institute’s mission is to integrate AI into GI care to improve patient outcomes and drive innovation in gastroenterology.





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Society for Gastroenterology and Endoscopy (ASGE) announced today the launch of the Artificial Intelligence Institute for Gastroenterology, a milestone initiative to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into gastrointestinal (GI) care, enhancing patient outcomes and driving innovation in gastroenterology. Unveiled at Digestive Disease Week (DDW), the Institute’s efforts position ASGE as a leading voice in aligning the rapidly evolving landscape of GI healthcare and AI.

The Institute is poised to transform the landscape of GI healthcare by offering transformative benefits for patients and physicians through the fostering of AI technologies. The foundation of the Institute is built on five essential pillars: education, training and curriculum development; advocacy; standards, quality and safety; optimizing practice operations; and acting as a convener for healthcare professionals. Together, these initiatives will shape the future of GI healthcare, making it more effective, efficient, and patient-centered.

“ASGE is committed to leading the integration of AI into gastroenterology and endoscopy, ensuring that our members and the GI industry are at the cutting edge of medical technology,” said Prateek Sharma, MD, FASGE, ASGE President 2024-2025 and Chair of the ASGE Task Force on Artificial Intelligence. “By enhancing physician training and collaborating with all stakeholders including the FDA, tech industry, NIH, policymakers and others, we are setting a new standard in patient care and safety.”

The creation of the Institute reflects the growing recognition of AI as a permanent and impactful component of modern medicine, one that is already influencing patient outcomes and workflow efficiencies. ASGE is the leading GI medical society in this space, convening physicians, AI experts, innovators, GI and technology companies and regulators to develop a consensus on AI’s application in GI endoscopy.

In a recent survey conducted among ASGE members, AI emerged as the top area where members wanted additional education and resources. Through comprehensive training and education, the Institute will ensure that physician members and their teams are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to leverage AI technologies in their practice through initiatives such as hands-on workshops and an AI Scholars Program.

A division of ASGE, the Institute will expand ASGE’s efforts with regulatory agencies, like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), to provide feedback on the regulatory framework for AI and the facilitation of a faster and more efficient approval process for AI-driven medical devices and software. These efforts are crucial for seamlessly integrating AI technologies into clinical settings. The Institute is actively engaging and collaborating with members of the congressional AI task force, payers, industry, and likeminded organizations, including the American Medical Association, to ensure the transparent, equitable, and ethical use of AI in GI healthcare.

The Institute is supported by the founding partners, Medtronic, Olympus, Fujifilm and Castle Biosciences.

For more information, visit AIforGI.org.

About the Artificial Intelligence Institute for Gastroenterology

Established by the American Society for Gastroenterology and Endoscopy (ASGE) in 2024, the Artificial Intelligence Institute for Gastroenterology’s mission is to seamlessly integrate AI into GI care, enhancing patient outcomes, and driving innovation in gastroenterology through cutting-edge AI solutions. The Institute is a division of ASGE with a 17-member Advisory Council that will assist and oversee the implementation of initiatives under five pillars: education, training and curriculum development; advocacy; standards, quality and safety; practice operations; and convener. Visit AIforGI.org for more information.

About the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Since its founding in 1941, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) has been dedicated to advancing patient care and digestive health by promoting excellence and innovation in gastrointestinal endoscopy. ASGE, with almost 16,000 members worldwide, promotes the highest standards for endoscopic training and practice, fosters endoscopic research, recognizes distinguished contributions to endoscopy, and is the foremost resource for endoscopic education. Visit ASGE.org and ValueOfColonoscopy.org for more information and to find a qualified doctor in your area.

Contacts

Media:

Rachel Jean-Pierre



312-558-1770



rjeanpierre@pcipr.com